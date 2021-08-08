The biggest upheavals of the Tokyo Olympics

Everyone loves a good outsider story, and the Tokyo Olympics offered a lot of choice.

Some athletes entered the Games as virtual strangers and left as stars after achieving surprising victories. Others arrived as household names and left without medals after suffering shocking losses.

Here are some of the events that will be remembered for their unpredictability during these Olympic Games.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs leads Italy to shocking double gold

With three-time champion Usain Bolt retired, the men’s 100m sprint was wide open for the first time in years. Several names including Trayvon Bromell and André de Grassewere cast as possible suitors, but no one was 26 Lamont Marcell Jacobs on their radar ahead of the Tokyo Games. In the end, the Italian delivered one of the most shocking moments of the Olympics when he ran a 9.80 to win 100m gold, a feat he continued by helping Italy to get another golden surprise at the 4×100 relay.

Lydia Jacoby makes Alaskan history

By becoming the first person from Alaska to be part of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, Lydie Jacoby had already defied the odds once. She did it once again when she overtook the favorites King Lily (United States) and Tatjana shoemaker (RSA) in the last 25 meters of the 100m breaststroke final to win a surprise gold medal. The 17-year-old’s spectacular victory also produced a amazing reaction from friends and family during an evening of home care in Seward, Alaska.

Naomi Osaka’s tournament ends early

Naomi Osaka, who had the honor of lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony, was one of the biggest stars competing for the host nation at the Tokyo Games, but her Olympic tournament was surprisingly cut short after a loss in the third round against the Czech Republic Marketa Vondrousova. Vondrousova, currently ranked No.42 in the world, convincingly beat World No.2 Osaka to advance. Throughout the remainder of the tournament, Vondrousova continued her solid game and ended up winning a silver medal.

Canada takes gold in women’s soccer

Canada’s women’s soccer team had never reached the final of a World Cup or an Olympic tournament, but their run in Tokyo ended in a gold medal thanks to a series of surprises during the tournament. of the round of 16. In the semifinals, Canada converted a penalty awarded by the VAR in the 74th minute into defeat the United States for the first time in 20 years. They then faced a dominant looking Swedish side in the final and ultimately won with a spectacular penalty shootout. All in all, it was a huge revolutionary performance for Canada and its legendary captain. Christine sinclair.

Parchment belies Holloway’s gold medal aspirations

Heading into the Tokyo Games, Grant Holloway looked on track not only to win gold in the men’s 110m hurdles, but also to break the world record in the process. The American star entered as the reigning world champion and had just set the second time in history (12.81-0.01 seconds off the record) at the Olympic trials in June. But in the Olympic final, Holloway lost speed in the final hurdles while the Jamaicans Hansle Parchment had a strong push to overtake him and win the race. Parchment previously won bronze at the 2012 Games, but was not one of the favorites in Tokyo.

Bobby Finke comes out of nowhere

American long distance swimmer Bobby finke was one of the biggest revelations of the Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old stranger came to Tokyo completely under the radar, but announced his presence with an incredible comeback in the men’s 800 freestyle. At the mark of the 750m races, Finke was out of the medal spots as the swimmers completed their final turn. Then he came out of nowhere and passed the top three swimmers in the last 50 meters to win the first-ever Olympic gold in the men’s 800. A few days later, Finke produced another impressive late charge to win the 1500m final and end the distance scan.

Novak Djokovic leaves Tokyo without a medal

After winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic won the Golden Slam in all four majors more Olympic gold in a calendar year in his sights. It helped his case that his two biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Raphael Nadal chose not to compete in Tokyo. But after reaching the semi-finals, Djokovic was beaten by Germany Alexander Zverev, the world n ° 5. The surprises continued when Spain Pablo Carreno Busta defeated a visibly frustrated Djokovic in the bronze medal match. Djokovic left Tokyo without a medal after retirement of a bronze medal match in mixed doubles later that night.

Unknown Austrian cyclist tackles 125-year drought

When the Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten Crossed the finish line in the women’s road race, she pumped her fists to celebrate a victory. There was just one problem, even though she was oblivious to the fact that another cyclist had broken away from the leading pack earlier in the race and was riding alone in front. This rider, an unknown Austrian named Anna kiesenhofer, had crossed the finish line 75 seconds earlier in what was a massive upheaval and historic victory. He gave Austria its first Olympic cycling medal since the first Athens Games in 1896.

Victory for an 18-year-old Tunisian from the outside lane

While Lydia Jacoby and Bobby Finkes’ victories were surprising, none of them were as amazing as Ahmed Hafnaouis victory in the men’s 400m freestyle final. Hafnaoui, an 18-year-old Tunisian, was the youngest and slowest swimmer in the peloton to the final, and he had to swim in lane 8, one of the furthest lanes outside. In the end, none of this mattered, as Hafnaoui swam close to the front throughout the race and then passed Australia. Jack McLoughlin in the last 50 meters to take the lead. Hafnaoui’s victory even surprised himself after seeing that he had won Tunisia’s fifth gold medal, he screamed emphatically and hammered the water.

Honorable Mentions

American wrestler Steveson sprocket won an NCAA title earlier this year, but had never competed in a major international competition at the senior level before the Tokyo Games. He quickly proved he belonged to this stage, reaching the final without surrendering a point in his first three matches. Then he shot Georgia down Geno Petriashvili, three-time world champion, in a thrilling last-second victory to win gold in the 125 kg freestyle.

The United States won second place for the first-ever Olympic mixed team archery event, but Brady ellison and Mackenzie Brown were eliminated in the first round by 15th seed Indonesia.

Russian athletes have swept rhythmic gymnastics events in the last five Olympics and have been heavily favored to do so again in Tokyo. This streak ended when Israel Linoy Ashram won the individual competition and Bulgaria won the group competition in upheaval on consecutive nights.

Britain Jade jones arrived in Tokyo with hopes of becoming the first three-time Olympic taekwondo champion, but the world No.1 was beaten in her first round by Kimia alizadeh, an Iranian refugee. Alizadeh, who won bronze while competing for Iran in 2016, left her home country in 2020 and competed as a member of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in Tokyo.

In the Olympic debut of mixed doubles table tennis, host country Japan surprised the number one Chinese team by winning the event's first-ever gold medal. This is the first time since 2004 that a country other than China has won an Olympic table tennis event.