How this man lost 60 pounds and got ripped apart in 6 months

Andy Orme, 34, shares with Men’s health the changes he made to his diet and lifestyle that led him to burn fat and build muscle.

From my early teens to my 20s, I was super active and participated in a lot of sports at least three or four times a week, so I didn’t really pay much attention to my diet because I had were able to maintain a relatively healthy weight. I then “fell in love” with all sports and became a spectator instead, which regularly involved consuming too much alcohol.

This physical inactivity, combined with a total disregard for my diet, made me gain weight. Every day I had a delivery driver at my door, sometimes multiple times. The food became a comfort to me and unfortunately I didn’t know when to say no. The ease with which you can order food online and have it delivered in under 30 minutes was way too convenient, and meant I could eat on my own without judgment from others.

I didn’t realize how bad my anxiety had become, until I got to the point where I wouldn’t want to leave my apartment to meet friends anymore, and I was even dreading going out in public to the store – I didn’t want anyone to see me. At my heaviest weight, I weighed just over 224 pounds.

For the past few years, I wore compression vests under my clothes because I was aware of what other people would do with my appearance. I wore clothes that hid this, but one day, on the rare occasion that I met friends, they wondered what I was wearing. I thought I hid my “secret” but it was obvious that I didn’t, which then sent my anxiety through the roof. I left and went home and kept ordering junk food to comfort my emotions. Opening up to my friends about my struggles with anxiety, which is the first time I had discussed it with anyone, made me realize that I needed to take action for my physical and mental health. .

One of the most important immediate changes I made was to cut back on my drinking – almost to the point of zero. Throughout the process I would say I only had about six or seven gin tonics.

I started to train to Ultimate Performance Dubai, and for the first 12 weeks of the program, I was in the gym with my trainer Tawfik Bakkar three days a week. For the remaining 11 weeks, this increased to four days a week. The sessions were all weight-based exercises, and outside of the gym my goal was to take 20,000 steps per day. Seems like a lot, and at first I was hesitant, but after a few weeks my trainer almost had to put me on a leash as I was way past that.

The beauty of life here in Dubai is that there are a number of well established companies that offer you nutritional and macro meal plans. I would only consume these meals, along with a post-workout protein shake. I stuck with the meal plan seven days a week because I knew the diet is about 70% of a weight / fat loss transition.

The support and motivation I received from Tawfik greatly contributed to my transformation. He was always available to answer all my questions and contacted me daily to see how I was. It’s different from other trainers I’ve had in the past, where they forget about you as soon as you step out.

While I had an idea before training with Tawfik, I never really paid attention to the finer details; for example, why you are performing a certain exercise and how to correctly target a specific muscle group. I think it’s safe to assume that when someone starts weight training their ego takes over and tries to lift too heavy weights and not focus on range of motion. I was one of those people! I learned the safe techniques to train effectively and how you can still enjoy a meal or two just by choosing the right menu option.

Originally I had only signed up for 12 weeks of training, but after seeing the transformation at this point, it then made me think about what I could do. Never before had I seen my abs, and I always thought I would because I was just meant to be a little fat. So I set myself the goal of achieving it and it became a motivating factor because I had already come so far.

Ultimate performance

In six months, I lost 27 kg (60 pounds) and went from 30% body fat to 9%. As a result, my energy and self-confidence are at an all time high and now I find it difficult to sit still for long periods of time – I just want to keep moving. I no longer go out in public and worry about what other people think of me as I now feel comfortable with myself not letting it bother me. It had also been a good few years since I took my top off around a pool or on the beach, and now I can’t take it off fast enough.

I certainly haven’t finished yet. My next goal for myself is to build muscle mass and gain weight, but in a controlled manner by following a calorie-controlled diet.

If I could give some advice to someone who is at the start of their own fitness journey I would say don’t just focus on the end goal as it will take time but will be worth it. Just try to do better each day than the day before, but also don’t be discouraged if you “fall off the wagon”. Get back in the wagon and leave all the excuses at the door!

Philippe Ellis

Philip Ellis is a UK freelance writer and journalist covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ + issues.

