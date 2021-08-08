Too Cool for the Pool, Vacation Clothes Bring Summer to the City | Fashion

Terry toweling, the absorbent towel-like fabric synonymous with 50s poolside glamor thanks to Emilio Pucci and 70s Bognor Regis bonhomie thanks to Butlins is back. It can be found everywhere this summer, from the cult Spanish brand La Veste to Gap to Balenciaga, and is even used in lingerie. Rihanna recently took to Twitter to post a video of herself in lime green terrycloth underwear.

But the sponge sponge is just a handy little cog in the larger moment for all things vacation styling. Where gorpcore, a term coined in 2017 by fashion site The Cut, described city dwellers in the utilitarian clothing of long-distance hikers, what we might call holidaycore sees beach caftans reimagined for city streets and streets. Tangy stripes of lounge chairs find their way onto dresses and bobs worn around town. He sees the kind of pieces that scream the joys of tropical islands, like crochet tops and basket bags, the Talented Mr Ripley or Jane Birkin, dotting British parks.

According to shopping platform Lyst, there has been a 192% increase in searches for beachwear this summer compared to the same time period in 2020. The beach aesthetic has, according to Lysts Morgane Le Caer, recently taken over. social media platforms like TikTok and now, she says, it’s shaping fashion searches as well.

In normal summers, of course, it wouldn’t be worth mentioning that vacation clothes do well during summer vacation. But this year, with travel outside the UK more complicated than a cryptic crossword, it says a lot about how we choose to dress even at home.

Gwyneth Paltrow in vacation outfit from The Talented Mr Ripley. Photograph: AA Film Archive / Alamy

I think everyone was looking for alternatives to our usual summer vacation, which has been curtailed this year. So trying to embrace and wear things around the house or with friends that we might normally save for a vacation seems like a good idea, says Mona Ghafoori, founder of Tort, a London-based company that makes clothes. Colored eco-resin versions of the plastic tortoise shell hair accessories often found in seaside souvenir shops.

Two summers ago, this kind of accessory was perhaps worn with pride for a return to everyday life when there was still sand between the toes. Not now. There’s something about cutting your hair in a hair claw, it’s very holiday, says Ghafoori. She says the brand received numerous messages during the lockdown from people saying how much a new clip improves their mood – they’ve almost become that vacation accessory you can wear all year round.

It makes sense. In a year in which people decorated their homes with palm prints and planned holidays on Pinterest by creating boards filled with places they hoped to visit on future trips clothing has become another way of psychologically transporting us.

Many people crave their pre-pandemic lifestyle, says FAshion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell. As such, they began to use their wardrobes as a tool not only to get away from it all, but also to regain a sense of normalcy. You might not be able to get on a plane and relax on a beach, but you can [dress] the part to amplify the experience of your staycation.

There is, she says, science behind it: Studies have shown that dressing extravagantly or just dressing in a way that is out of your everyday life can have a tension-liberating dimension.