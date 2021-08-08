Fashion
Vibes of stylish PV boss Sindhus in contrasting pantsuit stuns fashion police | Fashion trends
- PV Sindhus’ stellar performance on the badminton court at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is currently being talked about, but her chic minimalist fashion in a tight-fitting, contrasting pantsuit at a recent press conference in India makes us toast to the ultimate sporty style. Queen
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED AUGUST 08, 2021 13:01
As the audience for women’s sports and the influence of female athletes increase, Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu has even hooked the fashion police to her style off the field and her latest pantsuit photos are enough to back up our assertion. While her stellar performance on the badminton court at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is currently making headlines, her ultimate patronage vibes and minimal chic fashion in a tight-fitting, contrasting pantsuit at a recent press conference in India makes us raise a toast to the queen of the sport.
A few photos that recently flooded the internet give a glimpse of Sindhus’ super cool look as she stepped up to the front of the press conference. The photos show the sports diva in a sultry beige tank top, layered over a white-based blazer sporting large blue checks.
The well-fitting blazer featured long sleeves and two front pockets and was paired with a pair of beige wide-leg pants that inspired fashion for those who want to look cool with minimal effort. It’s no secret that the minimalist fashion of neutrals is a mainstay of the wardrobe despite their subdued palette and Sindhus hassle-free approach only makes us fall in love with the trendy color tone this season. .
Accessorizing her look with a wristwatch and gold ring, Sindhu completed her outfit with a pair of white heels from Melissa which gave a touch of style to the basic look. Leaving her luscious tresses open in the back in a side parting hairstyle, Sindhu went for rosy makeup with a pop of pink lipstick, flushed cheeks, and filled eyebrows.
By striking elegant poses for the camera, Sindhu has established that being inspirational in sports as well as fashion is a piece of cake for her, thanks to her confidence and good looks. PV Sindhu was styled by famous fashion designer Bornali Caldeira.
