Dua Lipa sizzles in bikini from Australian fashion label I AM GIA on vacation in Albania
Dua Lipa flaunted her impeccable figure in a remarkably affordable bikini from an Australian fashion label during a recent family trip to Albania.
The 25-year-old singer, born in London to Kosovar Albanian parents, wore the Santos ensemble by e-commerce clothing brand I.AM.GIA, as she soaked up the sun at the five-star Kep Merli resort in Butrint in the south of the country.
The Grammy winner posed for Instagram photos alone and with her mom, Anesa, in the $ 50 tie-dye top and matching $ 50 bottom.
Dua Lipa (pictured) flaunted her crisp figure in a remarkably affordable bikini from an Australian fashion label during a recent family trip to Albania
The Grammy winner (left) posed for Instagram photos alone and with her mom Anesa (right) in the $ 50 tie-dye top and matching $ 50 bottom
The two-piece has since sold out, but similar styles are still available on the brand’s website.
Dua was accompanied on the trip by her parents, Dukagjin and Anesa, who fled to Britain to escape conflict and instability in the Balkans in the early 1990s.
Beside her were also her longtime boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, and younger siblings, sister Rina and brother Gjin.
The two-piece (pictured) has since sold out, but similar styles are still available on the brand’s website
Hitmaker Levitating is the latest in a long line of international celebrities to embrace Australian fashion.
Last week, some of the world’s best models partied all week in bikinis at White Fox Boutique at the bachelorette party of Victoria’s Secret angel Jasmine Tookes in Croatia.
The 30-year-old, who is set to marry Snapchat director Juan David Borrero, celebrated her final days as a single woman at the four-star Villa Ora Belle in Dubrovnik with a host of her closest colleagues on the podium.
The world’s top models including Shanina Shaik (pictured) wore affordable bikinis from an Australian fashion label for Jasmine Tookes’ bachelorette party in Dubrovnik, Croatia
The group, which included Lais Ribeiro (left), Jasmine Tookes (center, left) and Shanina Shaik (third from right) slipped into swimsuits from Sydney’s clothing site White Fox Shop
The group, which included Shanina Shaik, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio and new mom, Romee Strijd, slipped into surprisingly affordable swimsuits from the Sydney clothing site.
Wear the two pieces of the brand new hawaiian swim collection, the girls caused a storm on a yacht floating in the sparkling Adriatic Sea.
Their tops cost $ 49.95 (AUD) while the matching bottoms and sarongs start at just $ 29.95 (AUD).
Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber traded in her usual designer jackets for a $ 109 blazer from Australian label Lioness.
Hailey Bieber traded her usual designer jackets for this $ 109 blazer from an Australian fashion label
The 24-year-old model was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the oversized ‘Hailey’ blazer from the Sydney clothing brand that was so thrilled with the approval that they gave it her name.
The economy piece is a stark change from Justin Bieber’s usual wife’s blazer choice, which typically comes from brands like Acne Studios where they cost around $ 600 (AUD).
Made from cotton and polyester, the Lioness coat is such a hit that it’s already sold out in sizes XS and Small – but you can still get your hands on sizes Medium, Large and XL.
Fans can order the blazer online from The Iconic or Lioness official website, which offers free express delivery to customers around the world.
