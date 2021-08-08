Fashion
Aromatic broths and tasty sauces dress up the next series of “Meal Week” recipes
For the next set of recipes in our Week of Meals series, Chef and Food Editor Jenny Dorsey offers five dishes packed with super tasty broths and stews. It’s the type of weekday cooking that uses an arsenal of pre-marinated and prepared elements to bring together dishes that feel like they’ve been cooking for hours, when there really is only less. of one.
You are going to buy a chicken, break it into pieces and then divide them into two different meals. The first meal involves poaching the breasts, seasoned with star anise and allspice salt, until tender, then serving them under a blanket of classic green onion, ginger and sauce. with Hainan garlic, with an added benefit of fresh mint. The second meal marinates the pieces of dark meat in a chipotle pepper paste that seeps deep into the chicken and provides a flavorful broth to braise the chicken whenever you’re ready to cook it.
The preformed pork meatballs, flavored with rosemary and shallots, make a quick job of a simple soup made with wilted mustard leaves, broth and beans. Dorsey makes her own broth and beans for the soup, but if you don’t have time to do the same, the store-bought versions work wonderfully.
A big fan of offal, Dorsey suggests that you pre-cook the pork trotters the day of your purchase so that they are ready to be used in a quick pressure cooker that infuses the offal of star anise, lemon and ginger in only 45 minutes. The broth becomes sticky to the lips because of the collagen in the feet, which are soft and velvety, the perfect thing to eat under a bed of hot rice.
And for a meal that doesn’t require any prior planning, Dorsey offers her take on the classic tomato and egg stir-fry, here enhanced with ginger and green onions. The dish assembles at the same time as it takes to cook a pot of rice. It goes to show that with a little planning ahead, dishes that taste like they’ve been cooked all day don’t always take that long.
Mustard Bean Soup with Herb Pork Balls
Dorsey makes bone and bean broth earlier in the week in this simple, heartwarming soup, but you can use store-bought broth and beans and it’ll be just as delicious. If you want to add flavor to your rice, do like Dorsey and add some fried garlic before cooking so that the alliums flavor the rice.
Get the recipe.
Cooking time: 30 minutes.
Sautéed tomatoes and eggs with sautéed mustard leaves
A classic Chinese preparation, tomatoes and eggs are cooked with green onions and garlic in the Dorseys version, then served with cumin-flavored rice and simple garlic leaves. Prepare the greens and sauté them while the rice cooks so that everything comes together at the same time.
Get the recipe.
Cooking time: 30 minutes.
Braised Chipotle Chicken and Tomatillo Bean Salad
Dorsey loves serving this chili-infused braised chicken dish with tangy pickled red onions. If you don’t have one, the tangy tomatillo vinaigrette in the bean salad will add a lot of acidity and brightness to the meal. Prepare the bean salad ahead of time to allow the tomatillo vinaigrette to soak into each part of the beans and cucumbers.
Get the recipe.
Cooking time: 50 minutes.
Quickly braised pig’s trotters with star anise and lemon
The broth of this dish is bursting with tangy lemon zest and aromatic star anise, both of which are flavorful to pork trotters. Using an electric pressure cooker makes cooking tough cuts of meat, like pig’s trotters, a quick operation. Plus, while everything is cooking in the machine, you have plenty of time to prepare a simple pot of rice to serve on the side.
Get the recipe.
Cooking time: 1 hour.
Salted chicken with ginger-mint sauce and sautéed lettuce
Warming roasted star anise and allspice add intense color and flavor to simple, boneless, skinless chicken breasts in this easy mix, topped with a savory minced sauce of garlic, ginger and garlic. Green onions. You can make the sauce days in advance, if you like. Once it has cooled, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator and it will improve every day.
Get the recipe.
Cooking time: 45 minutes.
