In5 Fashion Lab helps emerging designers launch their fashion brands





Located in the Dubai Design District (D3), In5 Fashion Lab is a design-to-delivery manufacturing facility available to established and budding fashion designers.

August 8, 2021



2 minutes to read

You are reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international Entrepreneur Media franchise. in5, a Dubai-based facility that provides resources for entrepreneurs to incubate and grow their startups, launched in5 Fashion Lab to empower emerging and established fashion designers in the UAE. Located at Dubai Design District (D3), in5 Fashion Lab is a design-to-delivery manufacturing facility that enables small-scale manufacturing with low minimum order quantities (up to 1,000 units), giving aspiring designers the opportunity to start small before deciding to develop and develop their business. While in5 members can directly benefit from the services of the new entity, the general public in the country can pay a certain royalty to use its industrial-grade equipment which includes German and Japanese sewing, sewing and cutting machines. Those who sign up to in5 Fashion Lab will get the opportunity to create brands that cater to women’s ready-to-wear, ready-to-wear, children’s wear, men’s wear as well as fashion. modest fashion. Image Courtesy: in5 Dubai The in5 Fashion Lab team will be made up of fashion industry experts, including former employees of well-known brands, while mentoring will be offered on the themes of apparel and textile design, sampling, grading, production and business development. Image Courtesy: in5 Dubai “After His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced his intention to transform the emirate into a global hub for the creative industries by 2025, we immediately began to explore how we could contribute to this important initiative” , said Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City. “Through the in5 Fashion Lab, we believe that we can develop and empower a new group of local leaders who inspire the growth of our economy based on knowledge and innovation.” Those interested in in5 Fashion Lab can receive a free consultation by contacting [email protected] Related: Dubai Chamber Partners with eBay to Help UAE Businesses Increase Online Sales Globally

