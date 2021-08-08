Fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell explains how office attire changes after quarantine





Shakaila Forbes-Bell applies psychology to understanding fashion trends.

JKG Photography

Even though the pandemic is not over, many employees have returned to the office and wondered what to wear after quarantine. While many office workers are eager to reunite with their coworkers, the comfort of working from home attire was a midlife benefit and this desire to be more comfortable is impacting dress trends. Office. However, what workers prefer to wear in the office than what is acceptable is not always the same. So how much has quarantine affected the dress code in the office? Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Afterpay Fashion Psychologist followed changes in post-40s office attire and offered insight into how office fashion is evolving to new standards. Forbes-Bell studies how fashion creates a time capsule of the era we live in and how it is a form of expression of what people feel. Needless to say, 2021 is a fascinating time to explore how psychology impacts what changes in the way we dress for work. Olivia OBryon: What do you see in office dress trends as people return to work away from home? Has what is “appropriate for the office” changed? Shakaila Forbes-Bell: The pandemic has accelerated the casualness of office dress codes that has been happening for the past few years. After more than a year of working from home, what we wear everyday at work has taken a bigger turn, with many people forgoing traditional work clothes and opting for loungewear and a high waisted approach for themselves. ‘dress. As people return to the office, some may have a strong desire to return to pre-pandemic “normal” while others will take a more casual approach to their work clothes. Overall, though, seeing more and more people keep comfort in mind by opting for breathable fabrics, more stretch in pants and slacks, and comfortable shoes for their everyday looks. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> OO: What’s the psychology behind the work wardrobe trends right now? SFB: We all have a dynamic relationship with clothing that impacts the three different ways we see ourselves; the person we want to be, the person we hope to be and the person we fear to be. The pandemic has caused a change in the way people relate to their clothes, so it’s less about what it looks like and more about how it makes me feel, both psychologically and physically. Studies have also shown that comfortable clothing facilitates cognition, which makes it easier for people to focus on their work. So it’s understandable that people are slow to ditch their new, comfortable work clothes. OO: For someone who wants to update their work wardrobe, are there any styles that stand out? Something particularly appealing to you? SFB: I recommend wearing clothes that make us feel comfortable, while helping us express something about ourselves and our creativity. Global After-Country Trends Report, discovered that accessories were one of the easiest ways to embrace the fun people so desperately lacked in their wardrobes while showing off a part of their personality. Globally, consumers are looking for jewelry, charms and pendants that radiate an early vibe that speaks to the ubiquity of nostalgic clothing and the shortening of fashion cycles.

