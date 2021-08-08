Camila Cabello is every inch the fashionable traveler in button-down dress

Camila Cabello was spotted arriving at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Sunday.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter was casually dressed in a white button-down dress under a red and navy flannel shirt.

The Havana singer recently enjoyed a sunny summer vacation in Mallorca, Spain with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila’s dress featured a V-neckline and fell to mid-calf. She left her flannel shirt unbuttoned and hugged a black fanny pack as she walked through the terminal.

The Never Be The Same singer accessorized several gold necklaces, one of which had a square jade pendant.

She added a pair of gold hoops and stacks of gold rings. Cabello sported white sneakers and socks.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks in a loose side braid with several locks framing her face.

She put on a black face mask and hid a white and black water bottle under her arm.

The Cuban-born star lifted a large black backpack with silver zippers and held her iPhone as she left the airport.

Camila and her two-year-old boyfriend have spent the past week on the Spanish island of Mallorca with their family and friends.

Cabello shared photos and videos from his trip with his 54.7 million Instagram followers. The singer posted a selfie on Saturday in which she posed on the beach while wearing a strapless blue bikini top.

She captioned the snap: “enjoy the summer,” adding a yellow heart emoji.

She also spent time paddling in a skinny bikini.

Camila shared photos on Instagram of herself splashing around in the water. She was wearing a small black bikini and was holding a turquoise oar.

Cabello captioned the photo, “nothing to do nowhere to be,” although it may be more of a feeling than a fact.

Mendes, 23, also posted footage from their vacation, including some sexy snaps in which he flaunted his six-pack abs while wading through the ocean waves.

Camila recently started the crusade against body shaming.

In a viral TikTok, Cabello said she doesn’t slip her stomach in her pants when she runs and it is exhausting always thinking about her appearance.

“I remembered being at war with your body so last season,” the singer added.

She also discussed TikTok on the The Kyle and Jackie O Show and said, ‘It made me feel free to be myself.’

The singer is working on a new album called Familia. The album’s first single, Don’t Go Yet, was released on July 23.

In discussing the album with Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 show, the singer said she was inspired to create the LP because of the time she spent with her family during the pandemic.

“I want it to be that kind of selfish family affair because it would make me happy.

“It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album.”

When it comes to the new single, Camila felt like she had reconnected with her roots and had a new sense of freedom.

She added, “I think Don’t Go Yet, it’s just that I think sonorous and melodic, just me being free.

“I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around and speaking more Spanish made me feel, I don’t know, kind of brought me back.

“I think my roots went deeper in ways that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is Familia.

Meanwhile, the Havana hitmaker noted that the pandemic gave him the opportunity to slow down and understand his life away from the spotlight.

She explained: “Obviously [COVID] was a terrible thing, but I think for my personal life and my brain it was really good to slow down.

“And so I was like, ‘Oh, that’s,’ I don’t know. I just kind of learned to be, I think, a human and develop interests and passions outside of the studio. and outside of music and outside of that.