Fashion Evolution: Inspired by TWICE’s Past and Present Looks

We all know that TWICE can do just about anything when it comes to their music video concepts, coordinating group outfits, and on-camera wardrobe. It is also interesting to see their personal fashion preferences and how they dress on different occasions so that we can see their individual personalities. These are great inspirations for young, fun and varied styles that give all the positive vibes we need. Here are some of their standout one-on-one outfits from the past and present, on and off camera, to give you ideas on how to boost your style, whether you want to dress it up or dress it up:

Improve your basics like Tzuyu

Jeans are the simplest outfit for a relaxed and effortless look. In the past, Tzuyu liked to pair his jeans with blue striped tops with details on the sleeves to show off his simple style with a unique twist.

Now more confident than ever, Tzuyu dons more couture designer dresses during magazine photoshoots. From basics to haute couture, Tzuyu can transition to these opposing styles with such grace and beauty!

Be a fashion pioneer like Nayeon

Nayeon won the title of fashionista in TWICE because of her ability to be effortlessly elegant and luxurious when it comes to her outfits. She became the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, and she does so with such ease and confidence, and of course, she finished with her signature sweet smile!

When it comes to her airport outfits in the past, landings are her runway, as she makes sure to mix and match her overlays or pair basics with bullion pieces to make her overall outfit look good. looks ready for the paparazzi!

Look stylish like Mina

Mina has that understated sophistication and grace that was likely influenced by her formative years in ballet. She also wears this alluring trait in her fashion, with often dressy feminine styles.

But she showed a welcome surprise in her image when she pulled off some unexpected looks for her solo fashion magazine!

Be sporty like Momo

Momo knows a thing or two about dressing comfortably. She likes to wear matching sets and comfortable casual styles.

But she takes her style up a notch with sexy and bolder outfits when she directs her solo dance project films, captivating audiences not only with her sleek dance moves, but also her cool style.

Add modern feminine styles to your wardrobe like Sana

In the past, Sana often wore feminine dresses and cute outfits that showed her adorable and bubbly personality. She’s always ready to greet fans and photographers with a smile while looking sweet and elegantly put together.

For her first photo book, Sana showed that she can wear different styles while staying true to herself.

Add cute statement pieces like Dahyun

Dahyun has captured everyone’s hearts with her cute and bubbly personality and she often turned heads with her equally colorful fashion.

Now she’s able to pull off more mature, dressier styles, and show off her sassy (sometimes wild) side!

Be a rock star like Chaeyoung

Of all the members, Chaeyoung is arguably the most when it comes to fashion. She prefers to wear unique pieces in different types of cuts and shapes, whether they are loose, asymmetrical or basic. One thing’s for sure, she doesn’t care what everyone else thinks, and she looks great in some unexpected outfits that make everyone look forward to what she’s going to wear next!

And even when she models outfits designed for her in magazines, there’s no denying that Chaeyoung’s rock star personality still shines with her effortlessly cool and chic look.

Avant-garde piece style like Jungyeon

While Jungyeon offers a wide array of styles, the most memorable she’s seen wearing is the edgy, not-so-basic all-black fashion.

She carries the same energy when she wears modern costumes that bring out her strong and powerful side.

Be trendy like Jihyo

The Jihyos style is definitely easily sympathetic, as is his friendly personality. She is an It-Girl always at the forefront of trends while keeping a classic and feminine look.

But don’t let her sweet, contagious smile and pretty doe eyes fool you. Jihyo can also sport fierce and sporty looks that show off her versatility when it comes to changing up and keeping her style exciting!

Hey Soompiers! Who among the members of TWICE is your favorite style inspiration?

Diane P_Kimis an English magazine and online publisher based in South Korea. She is the author of a K-pop style book published by Skyhorse Publications, New York, and recently published her second book on BTS. Check it out on Amazon, follow her on Instagram@dianne_panda, and subscribe to his YouTube channel onI wonder