FOOTBALL: Rockmart dominates pre-season game against Bremen for first dress rehearsal | Sports
With the first week of school on the books and with players having little time to practice in the pads, Rockmart head coach Biff Parson was worried about how his team would come out in their debut. pre-season scrum.
At the end, he heaved a few sighs of relief.
A brawl against Class AA Bremen saw host Jackets ignore some early season spider webs and show his fans they still have speed and athleticism on their side with a 41- win. 6 on the Blue Devils.
Lanear McCrary ran for 133 yards in five carries, most of which in a 70-yard sprint just before half-time, while Dennis Sims and Brent Washington played on both sides of the ball throughout the first half. Sims had a six-pick and hit a 62-yard touchdown, and Washington scored on a 9-yard run and wreaked havoc on Bremen’s offensive linebacker.
I was proud of the way our guys played. It’s a good football team there. We had some concerns because this week of practice we only had a limited number of hours and really three days in the pads. I thought our lineups and assignments were good, but we made a ton of mistakes, Parson said.
The majority of the match saw JD Davis and Mason Phillips part ways behind the Rockmart center, continuing the audition process to succeed Javin Whatley, who is now at UT-Chattanooga.
The two seemed calm under the pressure. Davis ended the night with a pair of touchdown passes, while Phillips threw the Jackets’ only interception. The scrum did not allow a live tackle on the quarterback.
I thought our two quarterbacks sort of settled down and handled the attack really well, said Parson. Defensively, we flew as planned. That’s kind of what we take our hat off to, it’s our defense here at Rockmart.
Each team pulled out their first possessions before Bremen made the first big play of the night with a 30-yard pass to enter the Rockmarts 25-yard line. Jacket’s defense sagged, however, and forced them to attempt a 37-yard field goal that failed.
Rockmart responded with an 80-yard drive in seven games, highlighted by a 45-yard run from McCrary and a touchdown from Washington.
Bremen looked set to try to score again with a 23-yard pass in the first play of the drive that followed to enter Jacket’s territory, but Sims read quarterback Blue Devil and snatched a long pass out of the box. Rockmart 34. He then delivered 66 yards to the end zone.
It was huge because whenever you can get momentum, that’s a big part of the game, Parson said. Great job of defending in the face of adversity, then overcoming it and playing the next piece. This is what we are talking about.
Sims would get the offensive appeal when Rockmarts’ next possession came as he turned a Davis halfway pass into a touchdown.
The Jackets finished with 251 offensive yards in the first half and finished with 417 on the night.
Rockmart will travel to Carrollton on Friday for their final tune-up ahead of the season start on Friday August 20, as the Jackets welcome Class 6A Rome to The Rock.
