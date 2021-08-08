Timeekah Murphy brings fluid gender fashion to Hollywood and the mainstream





Timeekah Murphy founded Alani Taylor in 2016 to bring genderless luxury fashion design to the … [+] main stream.

Courtesy of Timeekah Murphy

When Timeekah Murphy first realized that she wanted to get involved in fashion design, she was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas in the military and had no idea she could ever design iconic pieces. for stars like Cardi B and Beyonc. At the time, she just knew that she was not portrayed as a masculine woman in the styles available. I started teaching myself to sew because I didn’t want to look like everyone else, she shared. I love androgynous fashion and I am a masculine woman so I wanted to be comfortable in my clothes and know that I am a woman. She carried this passion for fluid gender fashion into the creation of her own clothing line, Alani taylor, named after her daughter after her birth in 2016. The brand proudly offers genderless clothing that celebrates reworked proportions. Murphy explained: There are a lot of men and women who can’t find clothes that fit comfortably. I get a lot of women all the time that come to me and say I finally found clothes that hide my curves as a male woman and I’m so happy. They are therefore more confident, they walk with their heads held high and they have this confidence that they have always had in themselves. Clothing can make you stand up straight or slump. Alani Taylor helps you stand up straight with your head held high. In addition to empowering the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities, Alani Taylor has also caught the attention of Hollywood celebrities. When Murphy was asked to send a collection of parts for Beyonc, she did not know what to expect but was then delighted to see her items worn by Beyoncé in her movie Black is king. Alani Taylor has also been worn by Cardi B, Paris Hilton and Adorable girl dababys for her own homemade 2021 Grammys red carpet. Cardi B. wore a red rope dress designed by Timeekah Murphy for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Getty Images for MTV

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Interest in the brand is also likely to grow as fans watch Murphy take part in HBO’s new series, The hype, which will be streamed on August 12, 2021. On the show, Murphy and other streetwear entrepreneurs will compete in front of a panel of judges, including Offset. Cardi B, A $ AP Ferg, Dapper Dan and Bobby Hundreds are other celebrities to make appearances on the show. If Murphy wins, Shell wins $ 150,000 and participates in a collaboration with StockX. Timeekah Murphy’s designs for Alani Taylor are gender-fluid and layered and redefined … [+] proportions.

Courtesy of Timeekah Murphy

Hollywood interest aside, Alani Taylor is designed as both a high fashion and luxury streetwear brand bringing non-sexist fashion to the general public. The streetwear line includes shorts, pants, hoodies and shirts in unisex sizes, as well as children’s clothing with similar fits and a vibrant aesthetic. Streetwear prices are premium but still accessible. By comparison, Alani Taylors’ haute couture line is high end luxury with designer price tags. It includes dropper pants, jackets and long shirts with lots of texture and layering in flowing styles and bright colors. As Murphy shared, I design clothes that everyone can feel comfortable in, look stylish in, and turn heads at the same time.

