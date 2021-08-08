Fashion
Billie Lourd stuns in a crimson dress while on vacation in Positano, Italy
Billie Lourd stuns in a crimson dress as she admires the beauty of Positano on a getaway with her fiance Austin Rydell and their son Kingston
She flew to Mexico for a sunny trip earlier this summer.
And Billie Lourd was bitten by the travel bug again over the weekend when she shared wonderful views from her trip to the quaint Italian village of Positano.
The 29-year-old American Horror Story star put on a stunning display in a crimson lace gown as she posed with the hillside town in the background in a photo shared to Instagram on Sunday.
International destination: Billie Lourd, 29, sizzled in a lacy red dress as she took in the quaint beauty of the Italian village of Positano in Instagram photos shared on Sunday
Billie had a seductive pose, her back arched and her head thrown back as she grabbed her long brown locks.
Another playful snap showed her whipping her hair.
Joining Carrie Fisher’s daughter was her fiancé Austin Rydell, who had his arm wrapped around her in the blink of an eye.
Billie had her arms wrapped around him and looked lovingly in the eyes as she beamed from ear to ear.
The couple’s nine-month-old son Kingston was seen from behind in a photo taken at the same location showing him and Austin looking at the hillside buildings nestled just above the sea.
Let go: Billie had a seductive pose, her back arched and her head tilted back as she grabbed her long brown locks, before shaking her hair out
Inseparable: Joining Carrie Fisher’s daughter was her fiancé Austin Rydell, who had his arm wrapped around her in the blink of an eye
Scenic: Kingston, the couple’s nine-month-old son, was seen from behind in a photo taken at the same location showing him and Austin looking at the hillside buildings nestled just above the sea
Billie looked more playful in a sleeveless red and white patterned dress with frilly straps.
The Last Jedi actress teamed the outfit with fun heart-shaped sunglasses and tied her long hair in a ponytail with a scarlet bow.
She had one hand on her black stroller, but little Kingston had his place occupied by her navy and white striped bag.
She gasped at another photo taken by the sparkling water with the village in the background.
Cute: Billie looked more playful in a red and white patterned sleeveless dress with frilly straps
Admire the View: The Last Jedi actress teamed the outfit with fun heart-shaped sunglasses and tied her long hair in a ponytail with a scarlet bow
Billie managed to have fun with her post and included a photo of a sculpted fountain in the shape of a woman with taps flowing from her breasts, which the actress called “#boobfountain”.
She also added the hashtags “#blasontheoutsideblessedontheinside” and “positanheaux”.
The TV star had a tanned brace on her hand after breaking it in a painful fall from an electric scooter last month while celebrating her birthday.
That didn’t seem to stop her from having a good time, and she greeted a nearby clock tower with what looked like a sparkling Americano or Negroni.
She included a close-up of a delicious dinner spaghetti swirl that was topped with tomato slices and a basil leaf.
Laugh: Billie managed to have fun with her post and included a photo of a sculpted fountain in the shape of a woman with taps flowing from her breasts, which the actress called “#boobfountain”
Ouch! The TV star had a tanned brace on her hand in another snap after breaking it in a painful fall from an electric scooter last month as she celebrated her birthday
Yum ! She included a close-up of a delicious dinner spaghetti swirl, topped with sliced tomatoes and a basil leaf.
Shortly before leaving on her trip to Italy, Billie sold her home on Melrose Boulevard in Los Angeles for a staggering $ 2.8 million, as she renovates the two neighboring estates that her mother Carrie and her Grandma Debbie Reynolds shared.
She is currently renovating both houses and plans to combine the estates into one large plot.
She and her partner Austin have been together since 2017, and they took the next step and got engaged in June 2020.
They welcomed Kingston just two to three months later, in September 2020.
Going strong: She and her partner Austin have been together since 2017, and they took the next step and got engaged in June 2020. They welcomed Kingston just two to three months later, in September 2020
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9874335/Billie-Lourd-stuns-crimson-dress-vacationing-Italys-Positano.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]