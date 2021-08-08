Billie Lourd stuns in a crimson dress while on vacation in Positano, Italy

She flew to Mexico for a sunny trip earlier this summer.

And Billie Lourd was bitten by the travel bug again over the weekend when she shared wonderful views from her trip to the quaint Italian village of Positano.

The 29-year-old American Horror Story star put on a stunning display in a crimson lace gown as she posed with the hillside town in the background in a photo shared to Instagram on Sunday.

Billie had a seductive pose, her back arched and her head thrown back as she grabbed her long brown locks.

Another playful snap showed her whipping her hair.

Joining Carrie Fisher’s daughter was her fiancé Austin Rydell, who had his arm wrapped around her in the blink of an eye.

Billie had her arms wrapped around him and looked lovingly in the eyes as she beamed from ear to ear.

The couple’s nine-month-old son Kingston was seen from behind in a photo taken at the same location showing him and Austin looking at the hillside buildings nestled just above the sea.

Billie looked more playful in a sleeveless red and white patterned dress with frilly straps.

The Last Jedi actress teamed the outfit with fun heart-shaped sunglasses and tied her long hair in a ponytail with a scarlet bow.

She had one hand on her black stroller, but little Kingston had his place occupied by her navy and white striped bag.

She gasped at another photo taken by the sparkling water with the village in the background.

Billie managed to have fun with her post and included a photo of a sculpted fountain in the shape of a woman with taps flowing from her breasts, which the actress called “#boobfountain”.

She also added the hashtags “#blasontheoutsideblessedontheinside” and “positanheaux”.

The TV star had a tanned brace on her hand after breaking it in a painful fall from an electric scooter last month while celebrating her birthday.

That didn’t seem to stop her from having a good time, and she greeted a nearby clock tower with what looked like a sparkling Americano or Negroni.

She included a close-up of a delicious dinner spaghetti swirl that was topped with tomato slices and a basil leaf.

Shortly before leaving on her trip to Italy, Billie sold her home on Melrose Boulevard in Los Angeles for a staggering $ 2.8 million, as she renovates the two neighboring estates that her mother Carrie and her Grandma Debbie Reynolds shared.

She is currently renovating both houses and plans to combine the estates into one large plot.

She and her partner Austin have been together since 2017, and they took the next step and got engaged in June 2020.

They welcomed Kingston just two to three months later, in September 2020.