Greta Thunberg covers Vogue and calls for fast fashion





Vogue Scandinavia / Vimeo Greta Thunberg dashes into fast fashion in an Instagram post about her Vogue Scandinavia cover When most celebrities appear on the cover of a magazine, they post the photos online and say hello to their makeup artist and photographer and talk about how thrilled they were to appear on [insert magazine cover name here]. When climate activist and teenage icon Greta Thunberg covers the cover of Vogue magazine, she throws a cover photo on Instagram and is like, While I have your attention, let’s talk about how fast fashion is contributing to the climate crisis. Greta, as always, remains a fucking queen. Thunberg appeared on the cover of the very first issue of Vogue Scandinavia and while we’re sure she was honored with the acclaimed fashion label’s accolade, Thunberg – as always – has used the spotlight to talk about climate change. “The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities that are exploited around the world so that some can take advantage of the fast fashion that many treat as disposables. “, Thunberg opened its unrestricted withdrawal in a Instagram post. “Many give the impression that the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, spending fanciful sums on campaigns where they present themselves as ‘sustainable’, ‘ethical’, ‘green’, ‘climate neutral’ and “fair”. But let’s be clear: this is almost never just pure greenwashing. You cannot mass produce fashion or consume “sustainably” as the world is shaped today. many reasons why we will need a change of system ”, continued the young activist. Only the great Greta Thunberg can cover the world’s best fashion magazine and talk about how the fashion industry is killing the climate. Trust! And she is not wrong. For example, he takes over 2,000 gallons of water to make a single pair of jeans. Of course, there are brands that are trying to become * more * sustainable, like Levi’s water, which uses up to 96% less water in the manufacturing process. But like Good Housekeeping stressed, “There is no such thing as ‘environmentally friendly clothing’ – that is, all clothing has at least a negative impact on the environment.” The most sustainable thing you can do is buy clothes that have been worn before, that is, second-hand clothes or new clothes made entirely from recycled fabrics. Thunberg actually said Vogue Scandinavia, “The last time I bought something new was three years ago and it was used. I just borrow things from people I know. Obviously, Vogue Scandinavia and fast fashion aren’t the same, so it’s not exactly like Thunberg is roasting the magazine, which Thunberg actually touched on in the interview. “There’s a kind of misconception about activists, especially climate activists, that we’re just negative and pessimistic, and we’re just complaining, and we’re trying to spread fear, but that’s exactly the point. contrary. We are doing it because we are hopeful we hope we can make the necessary changes, Thunberg said in the interview. It’s just extremely on the mark for the fiery queen to use her magazine cover star status for a dedicated fashion imprint to call out the same industry in one fell swoop. As always, iconic. You can see and read the rest of his interview here.

