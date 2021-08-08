Christie Brinkley, 67, impresses in sheer white mini dress for an important cause



















Christie Brinkley kept things light and fun as she spent the summer outdoors raising awareness in a gorgeous white mini dress

Christie brinkley really channeled the best of the season into a jaw-dropping fashion moment, showcasing her gorgeous physique and anti-aging features. MORE: Christie Brinkley Is A Bombshell In A Bodycon Mini Dress For New Photo The model, once again, left everyone caught in their tracks with another amazing summer look while campaigning for a good cause. Loading the player … WATCH: Christie Brinkley looks gorgeous in green with the cutest accessory Christie stepped out in a short white mini dress made from a knitted, almost crocheted fabric. The main feature of the dress was the holes all over, making it a mostly see-through number. The 67-year-old was absolutely beaming in the sunset glow with several of her friends as she attended the Hamptons Pride Trail event to raise awareness about protecting lions. MORE: Christie Brinkley Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Shimmering Dress For Big Announcement “The Hamptons Pride Trail is brought to you in partnership with the African Community and Conservation Foundation (ACCF),” she wrote in the caption. Christie wore a gorgeous white mini dress at a lion protection event She further elaborated on the life-size lion sculptures that were made as part of the organization’s efforts to shed light on their dwindling numbers. “These lions who will roam the streets to highlight the threats currently facing ‘the king of the beasts’ and to raise essential funds to support the conservation of communities and livelihoods affected by Covid-19 across Africa #tuskliontrial #thelionsarecoming, ”she wrote. MORE: Christie Brinkley Impresses in Head-to-Toe White for Celebratory Reasons MORE: Christie Brinkley poses in a ‘small’ string bikini during photoshoot on the beach Fans were in awe of the model’s outfit and her humanitarian efforts, as one commented: “Absolutely love everything about this post! And you know, I have to say, as always, you look fabulous. – I love the outfit! “ Another wrote: “Christie, this dress is so cute !! You look fab !!!” and a third said, “It’s just beautiful in so many ways. The model showcased the lion sculptures created in honor of the cause Christie had another reason to doll herself up recently, when she and her daughter, Sailor, attended a garden party in honor of Michael Kors 40 years. The mother-daughter duo looked like bulging blonde twins with their similar hairstyles, hundred-watt smiles, and equally glamorous outfits. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

