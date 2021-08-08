How the United States Track and Field Team Performed – NBC10 Philadelphia





The United States team got into the race and never regretted the Tokyo Olympics. Over the course of nine days of thrilling athletics, Team USA won 26 medals: seven gold, 12 silver and seven bronze. Here are the highlights from the U.S. Track and Field Team’s historic Olympics: Allyson Felix becomes Track GOAT and wins 11th Olympic medal Allyson Felix became the most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete of all time after winning her 11th career medal on a U.S. 4x400m relay team. That gold, combined with a bronze in the women’s 400m, helped the 35-year-old to surpass Carl Lewis as America’s greatest track and field athlete in the last race of her rich career. Felix had said that Tokyo was the last Olympics she would participate in, and she ended them in an exciting way. After dominating the competition for 17 years, Felix will soar into the sunset with a new wave of runners worthy of the coat as America’s next dominant track star. After winning the women’s 4x400m relay on Saturday, the 35-year-old athletics star broke Carl Lewis’ record of 10 medals. Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finish 1-2 in the women’s 400m hurdles Sydney mclaughlin rose from fledgling phenomenon to established superstar, setting a new world record in the women’s 400m hurdles on Tuesday August 3rd. McLaughlin crossed the finish line just ahead of 2016 gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad and the two Americans hugged immediately after the race, a sign of respect after the many intense battles they have had over the years. . McLaughlin and Muhammad both returned to compete in the women’s 4x400m hurdles team alongside Felix and the 800m gold medalist Athing Mu. McLaughlin will now return from Tokyo as a two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder with much more history to do in the future. Athing Mu wins America’s first gold in the women’s 800m since 1968 Mu presented himself to the world at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3. At just 19, Mu became the first American to win gold in the women’s 800m since Madeline Manning in 1968. Mu dominated international competition from start to finish, winning her round 1 and semi-final heats by a comfortable margin. In the final, Mu took over and never looked back, crossing the finish line in 1: 55.21. Athing Mu, 19, won gold in the women’s 800m at the Tokyo Olympics. His American teammate Raevyn Rogers won bronze. Mu attended Texas A&M before turning pro and worked under legendary track coach Pat Henry, who praised Mu’s ability to run the 800m and said she had the potential to become the tallest star of athletics in the United States. “I think everyone knows she’s a very special young woman. She just turned 19 about 20 days ago. She’s behaving like an older person than she is,” Henry said. “And that goes a long way, especially when you start talking about a young woman who knows what she’s capable of and is preparing to do it not only mentally but physically.” Mu was chosen to anchor the 4x400m team and did it with flying colors. Henry called her one of the best 400m runners he has ever seen, even though she specializes in the 800m. Team USA wins men’s 4x400m relay to crown track and field competition It took the entirety of the track and field competition, but the American men eventually won gold in a running event. Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin posted a combined time of 2: 55.70 in the 4x400m relay, just 0.31 seconds off the world record set by the United States at the Beijing Games in 2008. It was at times a frustrating week for the American men on the track in Tokyo – we’ll get to the struggles in a bit – Cherry, Norman, Deadmon and Benjamin ended it on a high note. Raven Saunders makes statement with silver in shot put Raven Saunders celebrated her gold medal silver medal in the women’s shot put final. Her mark of 19.79m was behind the only gold medalist, China’s Gong Lijiao, who set the winning distance at 20.58. Saunders’ mission isn’t over yet – she hopes to make an impact far beyond the track. Just days after winning the silver medal, she suffered the death of her mother. Before her mother died, she got to watch Saunders win Olympic silver at a watch party in Orlando. “I feel like the most important thing to remember is my mom was looking at me,” Raven told the crowd at Charleston International Airport on her return to the United States. “I’ve had so many people send me pictures and videos with her, with a bigger smile than I’ve ever seen on her face before. “I keep looking back, and these are the things I’m going to. I actually saved on my lock screen (phone) an image of our text when she congratulated me in our last post after winning. the silver medal. Fred Kerley wins silver in men’s 100m Fred Kerley surprised everyone at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing just behind the world’s fastest new man, Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs, in the men’s 100m. Kerley and fellow American Ronnie Baker reached the men’s final. Kerley posted on Twitter after the race, saying he was proud of his performance in Tokyo, but knew there was still work to be done. Damn forever grateful but as the coach will say there is still work to be done – Fred Kerley (@ fkerley99) August 1, 2021 Rai Benjamin wins silver in men’s 400m hurdles Rai Benjamin, from Mount Vernon, NY, faced Norway’s Karsten Warholm in a historic men’s 400m hurdles final. Benjamin and Warholm both set world records, the latter slashing his previous time of 46.17 seconds by 0.76 seconds to finish in 45.94 seconds. Benjamin won the first Olympic medal of his career and although he was visibly disappointed after the race, he still received support from the athletics community for his impressive performance. Valarie Allman conquers the rain for record gold Even Mother Nature couldn’t stop Valarie Allman to become Olympic champion. The Delaware native, NJ, won the women’s discus final after scoring 68.98m on her first throw of the competition. The final was cut short halfway through as rain fell on the Olympic stadium. Once competition resumed, no competitor was able to overtake Allman’s mark, earning him a first Olympic medal. Allman is the first American woman to win a medal in this event since Stephanie Brown-Trafton won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Ryan Crouser breaks own Olympic record in shot put Team USA earned a brace in the men’s shot put, with Ryan crouser winning his second consecutive gold medal and Joe Kovacs winning silver. The Rio 2016 Olympic champion defended his title while breaking the Olympic shot put record with a throw to 23.30m in his last attempt. After his last uprising, he released a Remark dedicated to his late grandfather, Larry, who died shortly before Crouser’s departure for Tokyo: “Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic Champion!” Losing him the week before the Olympics was obviously sad, “Crouser said.” But I feel like he may have been here in spirit. Shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser looks back on time spent with his grandfather before he passed away just before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Crouser’s victory made him the fourth man to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the event. Katie Nageotte wins pole vault gold in Olympic debut Katie Nageotte rose to the top of the Olympic podium at her first Games. The 30-year-old Cleveland native climbed 16 feet, 0.91 inches (4.90 m) on her second attempt in the women’s pole vault final to win the gold for the US team . She became the third American to win gold in this event, joining Stacy Dragila (2000) and Jenn Suhr (2012). Katie Nageotte made history Thursday as the third American to win pole vault gold. The 30-year-old Ohio native came first at the Tokyo Olympics after climbing 4.90m. His gold medal performance almost came to an end early on after failing to clear 4.50m on his first two attempts. She crossed this height before crossing 4.70 m, 4.80 m and 4.85 m on the way to her last jump. Once she got the gold, she tried to set a new American record with a jump of 5.01m but failed to beat it.

