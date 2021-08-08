Fashion
Journey down history: Dirndl makes an unlikely fashion comeback
The fashion of yesteryear may seem incredibly humble in the modern age, but humility, along with uniqueness and nostalgia, has recently drawn more and more people into the digital age. One of the most striking examples of this fascinating fashion trend has been the alpine dress “dirndl”, with its distinctive white blouse, full skirt and apron, as it has stolen the hearts of a few Austrians and a few fashionistas. foreigners in recent years.
Its folk appeal has now made the historic dirndl and other traditional outfits a key part of the Austrian garment industry, about 70% of which is exported, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
Even British style icon Vivienne Westwood, best known for her provocative punk designs, was charmed by the dirndl, which also features a body-hugging bodice.
Sustainable clothing is now the star of a new exhibition that traces its journey through the years, from the campaign to the catwalk.
The show takes place in the Austrian spa town of Bad Ischl, the former summer residence of Emperor Franz Joseph and his wife Elisabeth, known as Sissi.
It lies in the Salzkammergut, a spectacular region of mountains and lakes that was one of the original homes of the dirndl, along with neighboring Tyrol and Bavaria in southern Germany.
According to Thekla Weissengruber, curator of the exhibition, the dirndl “is to Austria what the kilt is to Scotland or the kimono is to Japan”.
Prestigious patrons
It was the women living on earth who first adopted the cheap and practical clothing, whose name derives from a dialect term which can also mean “girl”.
But at the end of the 19th century, it was also worn by the women of the imperial court when they flocked to the countryside in summer.
“Everything was very tight in Vienna,” Weissengruber told Agence France-Presse (AFP).
“On vacation, they were able to free themselves, with these lighter and brighter styles,” she added.
Housed in the Marmorschloessl, the “cottage” offered to Sissi by her husband, the exhibition shows the evolution of the dirndl through some fifty examples.
Early no-frills versions quickly gave way to more elaborate outfits suited to those seeking an audience at the Imperial Villa.
Angelika Schauer runs a family of dirndl makers in Bad Ischl with a history dating back to 1895.
She remembers her grandfather counting court visitors among his clients.
“When he took action, he was under close surveillance” by bodyguards who accompanied well-heeled clients, she said.
“He had to refrain from making certain movements.”
“No more ugliness”
During the Nazi period, when women were encouraged to wear similar traditional clothing, the word “dirndl” itself was banned, with the regime finding it too reminiscent of the “Jewish-run” garment industry.
But the dirndl never disappeared, as the patrons of the prestigious Salzburg Festival wore it in the 1920s.
Abroad, it was popularized by “White Horse Inn”, a musical in the Salzkammergut which reached Broadway in 1936.
He also had a fan in the screen icon Marlene Dietrich, according to Weissengruber.
Along with other traditional Austrian clothing, the dirndl has seen a revival in recent years, especially at beer festivals.
Women today “wear the dirndl for every occasion,” Schauer said, while men don the famous “lederhosen” leather panties.
Although often cheaper dirndl are produced in Asia, Schauer’s husband Johannes Topizopoulos says many dirndl fans prefer to buy local, especially at a time when people want sustainable and environmentally friendly clothing.
“The fact that it is resistant fits in very well with the times,” he said.
High-end versions are admittedly an expensive investment: a bespoke dirndl can cost anywhere from 650 to 1,000 euros ($ 767 to $ 1,180), not to mention versions made by fashion houses like Westwood’s.
But, as the exhibition proudly quotes the designer during a visit to Austria, “if every woman wore a dirndl, there would be no ugliness in the world.”
