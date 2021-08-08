Which fashion brands are to be collected?

Haven’t you emptied your wardrobe in years?

With some vintage labels that are popular with collectors, there just might be some hidden gems.

Here’s what you need to watch out for.

Fifties dresses in general are becoming more and more desirable and valuable these days, well, they’re almost three-quarters of a century old, says Norwich vintage specialist Susie Pritchard who runs Wake Up Little Susie.

So when you rummage through your wardrobe or empty your drawers and spot some cute mid-century flowers, stripes, polka dots or prints on a well-made garment of sturdy cotton with lots of darts, of colorful pleats and buttons, stop for a closer look at the label!











Look for 1950s dresses with polka dot patterns

– Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto

You can also watch:

Typical of British brands from the 1950s that have stood the test of time, due to their quality and durability, as well as their classic styling, include St Michael – I have quite a few in my own custody – dress – and are a good addition to anyone’s collection, but there are certain labels that excite collectors and make them part with their money, more than others.

One of the best examples is Horrockses Fashion, a former company that turned to ready-to-wear in 1946 and reached its peak in the 1950s.

“They are known for their simple cotton shirts and more glamorous evening gowns, and their fans included members of the Royal Family, with the Queen herself wearing this brand’s cotton day dresses on her tour of the Commonwealth of 1953-4.

At first glance, you might not notice much of a difference between a St Michael and Horrockses patterned dress, so check the labels. In collector circles, Horrockses Fashion clothing from the late 1940s to early 1960s is highly sought after, yet very easy to wear !.

Also check the labels on your underwear, says Susie. In a pile of nylon briefs from the 1960s and 1970s you will see St Michael, of course, Prova, Kayser and many more, but watch out for the older Pippa Dee ladies will remember Pippa Dee’s parties in 1970s – imagine a Tupperware party but with all the colorful nylon frills and lace you can imagine and their gloriously synthetic sleepwear and lingerie might not be worth a fortune, but are of interest to collectors and lingerie enthusiasts alike for the heartwarming nostalgia and kitsch connotations that accompany this brand.

Another label that you might find on your nightwear and lingerie is Vanity Fair, and there are websites to help you date their labels, a mark that is always interesting, and if you’re lucky enough to have some American pieces in your drawers, so look for Fredericks of Hollywood lingerie with a huge wow factor and highly regarded by collectors.

Television director Hannah Springham owns Vintage Vegas at the Dial House Hotel in Reepham.

In the early 2000s, she worked as a personal shopper at Prada between TV projects in London and it was then that her love for vintage fashion blossomed.

“I loved the clothes I was selling, but couldn’t afford to buy them, so I browsed vintage stalls in Camden every Sunday to recreate the looks myself,” says Hannah.

“I loved the buzz of a successful hunt.

“I then became obsessed with yard sales and auctions after doing Cash in The Attic and Carbooty for BBC One and the passion for old stuff skyrocketed.”

There are key pieces in every decade that are in demand, says Hannah.

“Of course, couture is what most high-end merchants want – Christian Dior Couture for example, it’s like finding a treasure.

“Chanel stands the test of time in any decade and some Vivienne Westwoods from the 1970s are highly sought after.

“It’s a lot a matter of state, of course, and also whether the piece was designed by the original designer – like Coco Chanel, but also the story behind it – was it part of their first collection, modeled or photographed by someone special or was it a controversial new design that grabbed the headlines? “

In recent years, retailers have partnered with designer brands and celebrities to launch collections, and these can become very collectable, explains Hannah.

“When Main Street collaborates with a designer, like Top Shop and Kate Moss or H&M and Marni, they usually sell, which is a good sign that they are worth investing in.

“High street was generally much better made in the 1960s than it is today and as a carrier and seller of vintage I also advise people to avoid shopping on Main Street whenever possible”, she continues.

“Fast fashion is something the planet could really do without right now and there are so many great second hand finds out there.”

As far as styles are on trend right now, the ’90s are definitely back.

“Depressing,” says Hannah. “Not because I don’t like it, but that means I’m old! Look for Global Hypercolor t-shirts, Fruit of the Loom sweaters, and vintage sportswear.”

When it comes to designers, Vivienne Westwood and Prada are Hannah’s favorites.

Vivienne Westwood does what she wants and puts women first. Vivienne is a legend, a power and an inspiration and she loves women who run her clothes. I got married in a gold sequined Westwood dress and I was felt like a queen.

“And Prada, in part because I worked there as a personal shopper and she reinvents herself dramatically every season and proves that sexy doesn’t necessarily mean showing off her skin.”