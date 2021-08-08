Travel bans and endless rain may have ruined summer, but we can still dress for it





Three beautiful days and a thunderstorm, that’s how George II is supposed to have characterized the English summer, and the description fits that summer perfectly if only I could remember the three beautiful days. I vaguely remember a weekend in June where our oldest friends came to stay, and we wore straw hats and sat outside in the sun, but it’s like it happened in another time and in a different country. Since then, it seems that there have been only incessant rains. A fine insidious mist alternates with torrents that pour out like a heavenly garden hose. The gentle river at the bottom of our garden has burst its banks and creeps inexorably over the lawn, while the laundry drips on the rope. Could the gloom of this summer be more a question of perception than reality? According to the Met Office, this summer has actually been hotter and drier than average. They suggest that reports of flooding gave a false impression of a bad summer. In reading this, I am tempted to emulate Dr Johnson’s swift response to Bishop Berkeley’s theory of subjective idealism (so I refute Berkeley, he said, by yanking a fat woman. stone), jumping into our newly formed (and hopefully temporary) lake. But since the options for summer vacation are so limited this year, dressing soggy reality with a bit of fantasy escape might be the best alternative. In trendy circles, vacations or dressing in beach wear while staying at home is apparently one thing, with terry toweling resort wear hailed in Vogue as the pinnacle of chic. Fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell even argues that extravagant dress can have a tension-liberating dimension. Which is good to know. While the tension of a terrycloth wetsuit would release, as our kitchen remains wrapped in damp towels like old-fashioned steam laundry, I can’t say for sure. Defy tyranny with harmony A more reliable antidote to stress is that glorious summer date, the BBC Proms. Even the season truncated by last year’s pandemic offered solace in difficult times. Ten years ago, Ahmad Sarmast founded the Afghan National Institute of Music, home of Zohra, an orchestra of young women who toured the UK in 2019. Tyrants have always feared the power of music to inspire the human spirit. Sarmast and Zohra join a long tradition of musicians who challenge tyranny with harmony. We will continue to fight the Taliban with the beauty of music, he said. The last of the cad Socialite and amateur jumping jockey Broderick Munro-Wilson, who died at the age of 76, was perhaps the last living incarnation of this beloved English figure, Cad. Accused of caddishness by a judge in 1993, Munro-Wilson enthusiastically embraced the epithet: Of course I’m a teenager, all the best are. And that’s why really nice girls love us. These days, the Mrs Grundies of social media would cancel a possible Flashman or Lovelace before he could launch his thunderous career. But the good girls of the future might find life strangely duller in the absence of that objectionable, but funny figure, the old kid.

