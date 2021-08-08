Kerry Washington impresses in stunning sundress Kelly Ripa would love



















Kerry Washington made fans pale when she showed off her whimsical dress from a brand Kelly Ripa swears by.

Kerry Washington made no secret that she had a soft spot for fancy dresses from Farm Rio, as did Kelly Ripa, who has often worn looks from the celebrity-adored label. Living with Kelly and Ryan. So it was no surprise when the Scandal The star shared a video on Instagram of herself spinning outside in a dreamy Farm Rio tiered dress, topped with a foliage print and featuring an adjustable tie-up bodice. RELATED: Kerry Washington Makes Fans Talk With Powerful Pool Photo Kerry shone in the clip as she showed off the dress in a seaside backyard. The Little Fires Everywhere star wore her hair in braids and also posted a photo of her lifting the hem of the dress to highlight the flowing details of the dress. Kerry made fans pale in her Farm Rio print dress To complete the look, Kerry accessorized it with gold earrings and necklaces and a bold red lip. “@farmrio fresh #FashionFriday,” she captioned the post. MORE: Kerry Washington’s dad causes a stir in rare appearance with daughter Famous friends and fans of Kerry were quick to rush her comments to praise the ensemble, with Storm Reid writing “Love.” Katie Couric added: “So pretty.” Another follower intervened: “That dress. The braids. The beauty.” “Beautiful dress,” replied another. We loved it too and found it again Rio Farm. Cocoa Forest Pink Maxi Dress, $ 265, Rio Farm BUY NOW It’s a perfect look to pack in your bag for late summer vacations and stays, and also makes a statement dress for brunch and daytime parties. It’s versatile too – you can dress it up with a heel or rock it with flat sandals for a more casual look. RELATED: Kelly Ripa Dazzles in Tropical Pink Dress Perfect for Spring Speaking of travel, Kelly wore one of her favorite Farm Rio dresses earlier this year when she and her co-host Ryan Seacrest took a virtual trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico in February. Kelly wore a pink Farm Rio dress on Living with Kelly and Ryan earlier this year When the show posted a clip from the show and highlighted Kelly’s tropical pink ruffle dress, fans were quick to sing the praises of her style in the comments, with one writing: “You look stunning. ! “, Another replied:” Beautiful “. If Kelly’s dress looks familiar to you, it’s because it’s not her first time wearing it. The fashionista first made a splash in May 2019 with her favorite yellow Gianvito Rossi yellow Portofino sandals. Kelly and Kerry aren’t the only stars to be Farm Rio fans. Sarah Jessica Parker, Regina Hall, Lupita N’yongo and many more have also been spotted there. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

