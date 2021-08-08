San Diego Community News Group





The Social Diary Exuberance, Hope, Dare to Dream, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival is sweeter than ever

Interview with host Laura Esqueda. ALL PHOTOS BY MARGO SCHWAB slideshow Antonio Contreras Aviance, in the middle of Jean Paul Gaultier, surrounded by Jacques Silberstein and Princess Francesca Gioia Drommi. slideshow Model Lisa Harrington with Maxime Dumesnil. slideshow Filmmakers and guests came from all over the world for the 12th La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival (LJIFF) in July at the central cinema, The Lot in La Jolla. Considered by many to be the Cannes of the West, LJIFFF showcased many brilliant talents. Sweet! Speaking of which, festival founder Fred Sweets’ vision was clear from the start to showcase a wide range of trendy arts through film. As Sweet pointed out to me later, it was an amazing festival. So much great, positive energy from everyone and this year’s films were exceptional. Among the many stars were Best Film for the uplifting film Hope directed by Mykhailo Dolgin, Dare to Dream embracing dream and diversity by Rafaela Keunecke and Guto Galezer, and Antonio Contreras Aviances Best Documentary for Exuberance, the vibrant story of Tanel, the first genre – fluid mannequin. The story is expertly crafted, poignant with the magic of Sound Design winner Gehno Sanchez Aviances. Antonio Contreras Aviance has a particular affinity for LJIFFF. La Jolla adopted me and even after receiving offers to show my films in other major cities around the world, La Jolla is my home! And the world is crazy about your cinematic genius. Aviance has won the award for best documentary three years in a row! Among the fashion and film elite were model / actor Scott Johnston in a rare vintage Moschino brick themed jacket, Ruben Abagyan, a UC San Diego professor, Leo Malevanchik, a famous fashion photographer, model Tatiana Slepova, Kenn Sugiyama and famous photographer and artist Jacques Silberstein, and the Royal Ambassador of LJIFFF, Princess Francesca Gioia Drommi. Princess Francesca has had a pretty extraordinary life so far, first as the daughter of royalty and her mother, the Italian song star Lolita, as a model for Oleg Cassini, and as a actress and fashion designer! I love these shoes, princess! At full throttle, I’m in pre-production with multiple award-winning Antonio Contreras Aviance for a 2022 documentary about rare Versace clothing, charity, purpose and passion for animals. The working title is Wild for Versace. Casting now, inquiries welcome, join the fun! Until next time! Margo Schwab is the owner and editor of The Social Diary. She has produced television segments, performed and is currently shooting a documentary, which will feature elements of her passions, animals and fashion. For event coverage requests, Margo can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.sdnews.com/view/full_story/27813559/article-The-Social-Diary—Exuberance–Hope–Dare-to-Dream–La-Jolla-International-Fashion-Film-Festival-is–sweeter–than-ever%3Finstance%3Dljvn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos