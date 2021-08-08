Austin FC drops 2-0 in ugly mode on the road against State Rival FC Dallas





In Austin FC’s last MLS game, a home game and the first derby in franchise history against Houston Dynamo FC, the Verde and Black offense came to life and managed to maintain a 3-2 victory against a visiting team which played with 10 men. for most of the game. On Saturday, for the second time in as many games, Austin played an in-state derby this one, on the road against FC Dallas. But this time it ended with a very different result as the contest was a story of two halves. When you combined the two, the visitors returned to the state capital late Saturday night on the wrong side with a 2-0 score. Austin FC ended offensive drought against Houston Dynamo FC After going three scoreless games, Austin FC ended the scoreless drought against Houston Dynamo FC in the first derby between the two Texan teams. Tomas Pochettino opened his scoring in the seventh minute with a deflected goal off the post before hitting a Houston defender and rebounding into the net. After a direct red card on Houston’s Darwin Ceren in the 20th minute and then a subsequent goal for the 10-man squad, Pochettino responded within seconds of the first-half timeout when he delivered the Diego Fagundez’s shot rebounded into the net for a first-half brace. Austin was leading 2-1 before halftime. Both Verde and Black took control early in the second half and capitalized in the 56th minute when Cecilio Dominguez managed a Fagundez cross into the net for a 3-1 lead. Austin should have come home with that score, but goaltender Brad Stuver made an unusual wandering pass in the 86th minute Houston’s Faf Picault intercepted and delivered into the empty net and reduced the lead to the final score by 3. -2. Austin FC dominating in Dallas first half on the road Austin FC showed up in Dallas, as did a large contingent of fans who drove over three hours to I-35. Those who made the trip and those who watched at home saw a team perform in the first half the way they did for much of the season, connecting passes and dominating possession. However, another all too familiar theme also developed in the scoreless first half. That’s not to say Austin hasn’t had his fair share of chances. It made. In the 7th minute Daniel Pereira delivered a nice cross just in front of the goal, but Manny Perez delivered it straight to goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. A few minutes later, Fagundez took a free kick from 25 yards and cleared the wall but the ball was saved and parried by Maurer. Perez and Fagundez each had another chance in the half, including a free kick from Fagundez which was deflected and bounced off the crossbar. It was a familiar scoreless draw at the break. Dallas scores goals and game changes Austin started the second half with significantly less energy than he had played the entire first. And it costs them. In the 50th minute, FC Dallas sent a cross into the box which was deflected and recovered to the other side by Szabolcs Schn, who was barely challenged and returned the ball to Ryan Hollingshead, who delivered a line. bass through several Austin defenders and past goalie Brad Stuver for a 1-0 advantage. Austin head coach Josh Wolff said the scoring early in the second half changed the face of the game. “Goals change games,” Wolff said. “This is obviously the theme for us. It is regrettable. I don’t know if the guy is offside before the one from the corner but clearly they got the corner and scored and the game has changed. We didn’t have or match their little energy boost there in the second half. Once the goal is scored, the game changes a bit. Despite the presence of many substitutes, including the most recent Sebastian Driussi, Dallas added another goal in the 63rd minute and Austin failed to score, losing 2-0. This is the 11th time the new league franchise has been held scoreless this season and they remain tied with Miami for fewest goals, with 13 goals in 17 games. Austin returns to action on August 14 on the road to Real Salt Lake. Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on twitter @ sportscasting19. RELATED: Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff Frustrated With Teams’ Efforts In 1-0 Loss To Seattle Sounders On Stellar Ral Ruidaz Goal

