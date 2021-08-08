Stuff acquires fashion and beauty website Ensemble as part of life & style refresh





Guy Coombes Zoe Walker Ahwa (left) and Rebecca Wadey, founders of Ensemble, the online fashion and culture site which was acquired by Stuff.

The Life & Style Stuffs section kicked off a new look today and unveiled an exciting addition to its fashion and beauty line-up, with the company announcing its acquisition of the online fashion destination, Together. The deal, announced by Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher, will see the founders of Ensembles, Zoe Walker Ahwa and Rebecca Wadey, join the Stuff lifestyle team while continuing to run the Ensemble website under the Stuffs umbrella. The pair are highly publicized and deeply connected in the country fashion media. Walker Ahwa is the former editor of Fashion Quarterly and Just you, and previously held management positions at Long live and Next magazines. Editor and Director of Partnerships, Rebecca Wadey has over 20 years of experience in fashion, wellness and beauty, having worked with companies such as Kate Sylvester, Metro magazine, Long live, Estée Lauder and Bobbi Brown. READ MORE:

Wadey said the partnership with Stuff paved the way for a sustainable future for Ensemble. We have been open to the difficulty for the independent media. This partnership with Stuff will see Ensemble become a financially viable business, ensuring that we can build and foster a sustainable community and set of contributors around us. Walker Ahwa said the couple will preserve the fundamentals of their site. We launched Together almost exactly one year ago, on August 13, 2020, in an effort to challenge the media tropes of the traditional female lifestyle. We believe we can use genuine inclusion and our natural curiosity to challenge and celebrate women’s issues in a way that embraces and empowers them, said Walker Ahwa. Boucher said life and style was a key category for Stuff and that she was growing and investing in. The recent overhaul of the Life and Sunday newspaper magazines were just the beginning. In addition to announcing the acquisition of Ensemble today, we are proud to unveil the new section on Stuff, which enhances the overall reader experience and provides even more exciting opportunities for advertisers. she declared.

