Saritoria is all about pre-loved fashion

It’s safe to say in 2021 that no one is ignoring the many benefits of sustainability in all aspects of our lives as we battle rising temperatures and melting glaciers. A circular economy is therefore not only the wise thing to pursue, but it is also a prudent business decision to be taken as awareness grows about the value of re-port and resale, particularly in the retail sector. fashion. Shehlina Soomro, Omar Soomro and Pernia Qureshi delivered a curated virtual luxury fashion shopping experience pre-loved by a mix of South Asian designer brands such as Sabyasachi, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre and more. Called Saritoria, the website allows users to buy and sell pre-loved items to and from their closets, with the team offering verification, authentication and concierge services. In a conversation, Shehlina and Pernia tell us more:

Saritoria really aims to be as accessible as possible to local Indians and the NRI market. Initially, the site was launched in India and the UK. Our goal is to democratize fashion and therefore we really want consumers to feel that there will always be something for them on Saritoria, whether as a buyer or as a seller.

After doing some research online and not finding anything, I thought there must be a need for this, so I spoke with family, friends and friends of friends to see if this would really be something that people would be interested in. And before we knew it, we had our first selection of outfits. Now the Saritoria team is getting calls from women all over the world to list items. The janitorial team filters them for brand and condition before they can go to the site. Anyone who owns a South Asian luxury couture garment that deserves a second life can sell on our platform.

As climate change is going to have a disproportionate impact on South Asia compared to other parts of the world, we need to take ownership as a community and reconsider our choices. There was a lot of talk about rebuilding better after the pandemic and we wanted to create Saritoria as a solution to enable 1.8 billion South Asians as well as the diaspora community to join the circular economy. Considering that 85% of textiles end up in landfills or are incinerated, it was astonishing and also shocking to find that, unlike Western brands, there was no readily available solution to extend the life of clothing and therefore the idea of ​​Saritoria was born.

Shehlina Soomro : The idea for Saritoria really came from a personal need as a consumer. I’ve been trying to buy second-hand clothes for my western clothes for years and even look to the occasion for other parts of my life like furniture in my house. I was amazed that there was no trustworthy platform where I could buy and sell my eastern clothes.

Do you think that despite the global push towards conscious consumption, there might still be some hesitation about consuming pre-loved items in the luxury sector?

Shehlina: We already do it without thinking about it with luxury cars, watches and precious stones, so why not luxury clothes? Honestly, wearing pre-loved clothes is so central to our South Asian culture – we pass things on to our cousins ​​and family friends all the time. It’s not really a big leap psychologically to take the next step to an organized platform like Saritoria, where everything is checked for you before you give it the Saritoria Seal.

Our Saritoria seal is confirmation that a product has passed our rigorous authentication and quality control process. This means that our customers should never be surprised and can trust that we have done the check for them. Sharing our experience since launch, the hesitation has not been there. We have had buyers and sellers through the generations. It’s pretty amazing how large the consumer base has been in the short time since the launch of the brand. It has been great to have young women listing items on behalf of themselves and their mothers, as well as seeing mothers shopping for themselves and their adult daughters. The geographic reach inside and outside India has also been overwhelmingly positive – we have received inquiries from San Francisco to Melbourne from the diaspora community and orders and listings from Patiala in Tamil. Nadu in India.

What is the Saritoria USP?

Pernia Qureshi: To be honest I think the first point that is going to get our audience excited is the price of designer clothes and the fact that they can make money on Saritoria. I really see this as the initial attraction. Sustainability is a great by-product of what we do here. The best way to educate people about a sustainable business is to give them a lot more reasons to join the platform and simultaneously explain to them why it is good practice for the environment as well. Beyond durability, the USP of shopping with Saritoria is that you often find unique pieces that won’t be available on the market. For example, there was a phase where Abu-Sandeep (Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla) used a lot of this gorgeous mint green in their collections, which is not really available in their stores right now. However, we do have a superb mint green lehnga of them, which is very characteristic of Abu-Sandeep, on the site.

Another reason people who can afford designer clothes buy from us is that no one wants to pay these crazy prices every time they need a new outfit or have an occasion. There are so many events in a year where you need clothes and it doesn’t make sense to invest heavily every time. This way you can create a designer wardrobe while being cost conscious. No matter how well off the customer, everyone is getting a good deal.

Shehlina: In 2021, we have so many options as a consumer. However, being aware often comes at a cost. This is why Saritoria is such a wonderful concept – you can be aware and save money without compromising on quality!

Is it difficult to promote the idea of ​​a pre-loved couture across the virtual world, given the tactile nature of fashion?

Pernia: Gone are the days when we felt concerned that our audience would rather touch and feel the fashion they buy. This is something I thought about when I launched the Pernia Pop-Up Shop many years ago. Today there are so many players in the market and many are buying designer clothes online, it has become a norm now. Ten years ago, Flipkart, Myntra and Pop-Up Shop were educating the Indian public about what it means to buy online and its benefits.

These days it’s a whole different story. Fashion has become a category that is consumed very well online. The new aspect that Saritoria introduces is the buying and selling of pre-loved fashion. We go to great lengths to present pre-loved fashion as the future of retail by educating the Indian public on how this is an amazing way to create a designer wardrobe without breaking the bank and save the planet at the same time.

What does Saritoria plan to do to win the hearts of its users?

Pernia: I think the best way to win the hearts of our audience is to just be ourselves and stick to our vision. We are a company dedicated to the benefit of all who buy and sell with us. Once you are part of the Saritoria community, you are family! We have great customer service, great and unique features like auctions, and our ever-helpful concierge service. A beautiful website is just a matter of course and an even better app is in the works.

Photos courtesy of: Saritoria