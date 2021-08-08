Fashion
Is the pandemic e-commerce boom over? | The week ahead, BoF Professional
Cutting-edge online shopping
Several Fashion Ecommerce Companies Release Financial Results This Week, Including Poshmark and ThredUp
Amazon last week reported lower than expected quarterly revenue, a sign that the rapid growth in online shopping during the pandemic could slow
E-commerce accounted for 13.6% of retail spending in the United States in the first quarter, up from 10.2% during the same period in 2019.
The sudden shift in billions of dollars in spending online was arguably the biggest fashion trend of the pandemic. Consumers have become more comfortable with shopping for clothes online during store closings, and many have shown little desire to revert to their old ways once they reopened. A host of e-commerce startups, including resale platforms Poshmark and ThredUp, have seized the opportunity to go public. But Amazon’s disappointing revenue figures last week can mark the end in boom times is here. Executives saw it as a link between ending lockdown restrictions and slower growth. Many fashion brands and online retailers were already seeing their sales increase at a more modest pace compared to last year’s peak.
Slower growth is growth, and it remains true that e-commerce sales are growing far faster than bricks and mortar, as was the case before the pandemic. It is therefore unlikely that e-merchants will restore the market share they swallowed up in 2020. They are already using their new scale to consolidate their gains and embark on new expansion plans, from entry into new markets. international markets with the opening of physical stores. Still, if it looks like e-commerce is cooling off, it creates uncertainty for the next wave of fashion IPOs, a class that includes Rent the Runway and Warby Parker, among others.
The bottom line: A slowdown was inevitable. Now we’ll see which companies have a vision of longevity and which were just riding the pandemic.
Inflated expectations
US Bureau of Labor Statistics releases monthly consumer price data on August 11
Recent readings have shown the highest inflation for a wide range of commodities, including clothing, in many years
Many brands are hoping to use the moment to break a ten-year discount cycle
Inflation is a foreign concept to almost two whole generations of consumers. But it is here now, as demand for goods of all kinds returns from the pandemic as supply chains struggle to keep pace. Economists wonder if the effects of this shift are temporary. Either way, rising prices are part of the long-term strategy of many American brands, including Coach, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren, which have long struggled to reposition themselves closer to luxury brands. Kors owner Capri, as well as Ralph Lauren, have seen those efforts accelerate this year thanks to both rebranding campaigns and the underlying economic momentum.
Mainstream brands may not have luxury aspirations, but are looking to wean their customers off year-round promotions. Inflation has created a hedge to curb discounts and, in some cases, raise prices. The turmoil of the past year at discount retailers like J.Crew and the new Victorias Secret means that there is a critical mass of brands whose new backers may be willing to try a tactic that doesn’t focus. not over 40 percent off sales.
The bottom line: The formula for raising prices is similar whether you sell $ 15 T-shirts or $ 800 handbags; regaining pricing power comes down to giving consumers a reason to want a particular brand, and not just because it’s $ 2 cheaper than the doppelganger competitor. It’s easier said than done.
In the metaverse
Ariana Grandes’ three-night concert series at Fortnite, the latest off-game virtual event hosted by Epic Games, ends August 8
Video games and other virtual environments are aggressively wooing fashion brands, which in turn see real money in virtual clothes.
These efforts parallel the growth of non-fungible tokens, a way to buy and sell digital fashion and other assets.
Virtual fashion as a mainstream category is always around the corner. The stars never quite aligned – technology was not advanced enough, consumer demand was unpredictable, and fashion brands are reluctant to embrace new technologies and sales channels. Some of these obstacles have now disappeared. Multiplayer online games like Fortnite are hugely popular and an integral part of the cultural landscape. After years of dabbling, brands ranging from Uniqlo to Gucci have enough experience with digital fashion to try it out properly if they so choose.
Enter the metaverse. It’s the latest buzzword for an old concept, the idea that people will spend their lives in virtual worlds, moving seamlessly between work and play, as they do in real life. In theory, they’ll want to shop this way as well, and some brands are arguably already considering immersive online shopping experiences to populate future Metaverse malls. The pandemic has certainly made this concept less far-fetched.
The bottom line: For now at least, the metaverse remains siled within games like Fortnite and Roblox, or competing NFT platforms, a confusing landscape for brands unfamiliar with the concept to navigate. Many companies are undoubtedly working on the metaverse equivalent of the browser, which has made it easy for the masses to browse the web. Until then, the virtual reinvention of retail should remain on the horizon.
