Dua Lipa is future nostalgic chic in a graphic print dress and black lace-up heeled sandals
Dua Lipa looks bold and chic in her latest Instagram post.
the Future singer of Nostalgia posted a series of photos of herself in an edgy dress that featured an edgy peek-a-boo design and graphic print. She accented this outfit with an orange clutch, silver rings and a matching pearl and silver necklace and bracelet set.
As for the shoes, Lipa wore a stunning pair of black lace-up heeled sandals with a heel that was at least 2 inches tall. They have a trendy square shape and have gained prominence over the past year with brands like Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini popularizing the shoe silhouette.
Lipa is known to be, well, future nostalgic. She tends to adorn herself in styles that are reminiscent of simpler fashion times while adding a blend of the modern chaos of today’s fashion industry. Wearing silhouettes like daring dresses, oversized loungewear, intricate suits, eye-catching graphic dividers and cozy cardigans. On the shoe front, she tends to go for silhouettes like heeled sandals, pumps and boots from brands like Attico and Vivienne Westwood. And when she’s not in a heel, she wears sleek or chunky sneakers from brands like Puma and Adidas.
Having modeled for historic and major luxury fashion houses like Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, she proves she can pose with the best of them. She has also participated in advertising campaigns for sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma, hence her fascination with wearing sports sneakers from both brands.
Slip on a pair of lace-up heeled sandals to add an extra touch of spice to your late summer looks, inspired by Dua Lipa.
Nine West
To buy: Nine West Yarin Ankle Heeled Sandals, $ 89.
Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Off-White Allen Leather Lace-up High Heel Sandals, $ 1,165.
Steve madden
To buy: Steve Madden Uplift Sandals, $ 99.99.
