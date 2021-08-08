How to dress like a grown-up with Shane Watson: Finally! The caftan takes off in the sun

Until recently, I never really thought about what I was wearing over my swimsuit; I had a kikoi to wrap around me if I was heading to the cafe or a loose shirt and shorts.

Clothing specially designed for the pool or beach blankets, caftans and kimonos seemed unnecessary, and a retreat condo a bit like tall cork wedges and giant hats. But this summer, if I packed my bags for a vacation in a scorching green area (which I am not) or a trip to the North Sea (which I am), my suitcase would be a third of beach clothes, although slightly different.

The reason for this dramatic turnaround is simple: Beachwear has gotten so much better.

Until recently your average beach blanket was nylon, rainbow colored and trimmed with sequins, or parrot print and super cropped.

Shane Watson shares tips for wearing blankets, kaftans and kimonos this summer. Pictured: NRBY

Today the market has exploded and, alongside the fancy ground-level kimonos that only work if you’re J.Lo on a yacht off Capri, there are many versatile styles that are Just Beach Enough; great on a swimsuit but just as good to wear around town, even though this town is Southwold.

In fact, a lot of new beach clothes are ideal for the holidays.

It’s light and airy, just dressy enough to wear in stores or dining out, and not so sheer, short, or shiny that it looks out of place when it clouds over and begins to hail.

Last summer I lived in the cheesecloth version of UK label NRBY’s long-sleeved linen maxi (now 112 on sale, nrbyclothing.com) on Suffolk beach, but mostly outside, and I can confirm that it looks almost as good with a raincoat on top.

NRBY was designed to look great while lounging around the house, but its soft linens make it a perfect all-day lounge outfit. Her smocked Ava slip-on dress (150, nrbyclothing.com) in coral or white is a good bet if you find her too sheer, you can always wear panties.

The key to beachwear suitable for stays is long sleeves, an easy fit, and a hem that is just knee length or longer. The only exception to the sleeve rule are kaftans which are meant to be simple, loose fitting, and loose fitting (making them perfect for donning over swimsuits), but in my opinion you get overwhelmed with long sleeves and have look best with an elbow pad, deep v-neck and maybe even a gathered waistline.

If you are looking for a non-purist kaftan, Hush offers one with a gathered waist in ivory and blue striped cotton (59, hush-uk.com), the Spanish beachwear brand Oysho offers one in linen with a green pleated neckline. sage, pale blue and various checks (49.99, oysho.com) and the Uniqlos Short Sleeve Kaftan in Pink on Beige Marimekko Print (24.90, uniqlo.com) is an easy all-rounder.

Pictured left: Chanel Resort, right: oysho.com

When the sun is shining, if you feel the urge to go a little more Princess Margaret on Mustique, head to Zara who makes a classic kaftan in a bold pink and red hibiscus print (49.99, zara.com). Alternatively, Mango has a round-neck, puff-sleeve maxi kaftan (69.99, mango.com), to wear if you plan to go straight from the beach to the bar.

And if the smartest caftan appeals to you, it’s time to turn to designer brands like Chanel and Tory Burch. So many styles are on sale (some on tory burch.com have gone from 380 to 190 sweat inducing). Be aware that these kaftans often have high side slits, but then it’s summer and you’re on vacation. You can always add a pair of flimsy shorts underneath.

COVERS: THE RULES No zips, no buttons.

Try a half-sleeved kaftan.

Avoid fancy garnishes.

The towel is a staycation keeper.

Sarongs are always a good bet for covering up on the beach, whether they’re plain cotton with stripes (35, stories.com) or ruffles (17.99, hm.com). And if you go this route, you can also try one of this season’s soft, buttonless blouses.

But for a seaside vacation, my idea of ​​heaven is the terry towel, which this year has a new kitsch-infused cool.

Granted, you won’t be wearing it anywhere other than on the beach when the wind picks up, but if you want to give it a try, you have your choice of an extra-long hoodie (67, collenandclare.com) and a classic surfer poncho from the UK. ‘a brand like Finisterre (59, finisterre.com) or Roxy (43.95, surfdome.com).

Somewhere in between is a striped popover beach dress (79.95, collenandclare.com) that might work (I didn’t have a chance to try it on), but remember that with a towel , you have to be careful not to look like a four year old giant. -old woman.

Just add a hat, raffia bag, flip flops and you’re good to go.