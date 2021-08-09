Fashion
Why are only men allowed on the chrysanthemum throne of Japan?
The question of who will succeed Japan’s chrysanthemum throne, when there is a shortage of male heirs, is again in play after the panel set up to consider the succession recently ruled out allowing a woman to take the throne.
While the emperor has no political role in the constitution of Japan, the symbolic and cultural significance is linked to a mythological past in which the emperor is a direct descendant of the sun goddess Amaterasu.
the Abdication of Emperor Akihito April 30, 2019 and the enthronement of his eldest son Naruhito the next day as the 126th Emperor of Japan reopened public debate on the existing imperial system, which states that only a man can succeed the throne.
Ancient Japan was a matriarchal society, with women as rulers until end of 7th century, when the Taika reform brought a new Tang Dynasty-style social system from China at the end of Empress Kgyoku’s reign.
While the panel announced that the current male line of succession must remain unchanged, support to enable women to ascend the throne seems to grow among the audience. Maintaining the male line of succession remains strong among conservatives.
Thirteen of the 18 members of the Imperial Family are women, but some politicians are determined to maintain the male succession system and even advocate bring in men from distant branches of the family.
One of the main arguments against a woman’s ascension to the throne is the dilution of the Imperial lineage, in that a reigning Empress could marry a commoner and have their children. But there have already been eight women on the Chrysanthemum Throne (nine if you include Empress Jingu, who reigned 201-269), none of whom have been recorded as having been married during their reign. They were all followed by males, thus maintaining the male line.
In the case of Empress Jingu, although she was removed from the list during the Meiji period of the late 19th century and replaced by his son, his tomb continues to be venerated. In 1881, she became the first woman to appear on a Japanese banknote.
Japanese women leaders
The myths surrounding the imperial origins of Japan are firmly rooted in matriarchal influences. Shintoism and the traditions of the cult of the emperor center on the belief in the sun goddess, Amaterasu, widely regarded as the first ancestor of the Japanese imperial family. The fact that the Japanese the cosmogonic myth revolves around a female deity and that the belief and worship of the goddess continues to this day in popular religious practice would appear to conflict with a determination to maintain a rigid patriarchal system.
Most notable among the first female rulers of Japan was Queen Himiko, who unified part of the country into a powerful kingdom, ruling over 30 states during the latter part of the Yayoi period, from around 175 to 248. A.D.
Himiko, single, led a secluded life, spending her time in magic and witchcraft, and was aided in affairs of state by her brother. Discussion continues among historians as to her true identity, but the fact remains that she was a powerful woman who ruled Japan for six decades.
The first known woman to obtain the title of Empress in Japan was Suiko, who ruled from AD 554 to 628. Suiko followed in Himikos’ footsteps by appointing a man, Prince Shotoku, as her regent. Like Himiko, Suiko was in power during a time of social, cultural, and political change, and was seen as divinely possessed. Empress Jingu followed.
Empress Kogyoku (594-661) held the seat of power twice as Empress Saimei, following the Taika reform, a series of sweeping political innovations, in 655 AD. The last woman on the throne was Empress Go-Sakuramachi, who reigned from 1762 to 1771 after the death of his father and the abdication of his brother, Emperor Momozono.
Women as spiritual leaders
The precedent of delegating the administration and organization of their movement to a man usually a relative continued with subsequent female spiritual leaders. Most of the new religions that appeared in Japan in the 19th and 20th centuries, such as Omotokyo, Tenrikyo, and Tensho kotai jingukyo, were founded by women. But the teachings and worldviews reflected established precedents and did not address gender or power relations between women and men. Rather, spiritual awakening, for most of these female leaders, involved embracing what were considered masculine qualities in order to communicate their message.
Deguchi Nao, (founder of Omoto-kyo, a new religion originating from Shinto), for example, spoke in a male voice, and used masculine language forms when possessed. Kitamura Sayo (founder of Tensho kotai jingu-kyo, also derived from Shinto and known as the religion of dance because followers practice a dance) wore men’s clothing, possibly demonstrating that spiritual authority requires masculinity.
By conforming to the cultural norm of male-centered authority, women were guaranteed a more attentive audience, who took their words seriously.
If being a man is considered a cultural norm, what future for the imperial house? And as a politician, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, commented what happens when there are no more male heirs?
Ella Tennant is Senior Lecturer in Language and Culture at Keele University. This article first appeared on The conversation
