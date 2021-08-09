Lorain County residents win male and female titles in Journal Jog 2021 – Morning Journal

Two Lorain County residents won titles in their respective divisions at the 2021 Bradley Dash at Journal Jog.

Madison Palmer of Sheffield and Joe Mathewson of Lorain won the women’s and men’s 5km races on August 8, both nearly a minute ahead of their closest competition.

Palmer, a track and field and cross-country runner at Brookside High School, finished second in the last Journal Jog, which took place in 2019.

I came here this morning with my dad who encouraged me to run from the start, she said. My family have always been such great supporters of my race. It was a great day to run, I really had fun there.

The junior is hoping her jog victory can help her embark on another successful season on the cross country course. Palmer was a regional sophomore qualifier and a state freshman qualifier for the Cardinals.

On the track, Palmer qualified for the Division II regional round in the 3,200-meter race last season. The winning time for Palmer’s Jog was 8:12 PM. Antonia Monteleone of Lorain was second with a time of 20:51 and Diana Higgins of Avon Lake was third with a time of 25:04.

It’s a good start to my cross country season, said Palmer.

Mathewson, a 30-year-old Lorain Native, finished as the only runner with a time of less than 18 minutes.

A Clearview graduate Mathewson said he was just getting back to racing during the pandemic. It would have been difficult to guess just by looking at his time. Mathewson crossed the finish line almost a full minute before the second in the men’s division with a time of 17:47 which he says is a personal best.

This is probably my best personal honesty. I’m pretty happy with it, he said. I used to go to the gym all the time, so (the novel coronavirus pandemic) made me go out more, so I kind of got back to running because of that.

Growing up in Lorain, Mathewson was happy to see the turnout in the city after a year in which large gatherings, like the Jog, had not taken place.

It’s really cool to have lived here all my life to see the resurgence of downtown, he said. The past year has been quite difficult because of COVID. My mom and I loved going to Speak of the Devil so it was nice to go back when it reopens.

Ian and Zachary Smith were second and third with times of 18:31 and 19:08 respectively.

After crossing the finish line, the runners were directed to an area with water and bananas to cool off after the race. Both were provided by Meijer, one of the race sponsors. In addition to Meijer, MercyHealth was on hand to distribute gift bags to finishers.

Meijer and MercyHealth both sponsored Jog 2021, joining Northwest Bank.

The Jog Journal serves as a fundraiser for the Mary Lee Tucker Cloth-A-Child program, which provides coats and winter clothing to those in need in Lorain County.

PHOTOS: Jog Journal, August 8, 2021

Notable finishers

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, whose name was associated with the event via the Bradley Dash, finished the race with the third fastest time in the 70+ men’s division. Bradley finished the race in just over 34 minutes and waved to the crowd at the post-race awards ceremony.

Randy Barkacs of Elyria was the best out of 70 with a time of 21:31. This time, not only did Barkacs secure a first-place medal in his division, but it placed him in the top 10 overall.

In the women’s 70+ division, Jeanne Sikorski of North Ridgeville took first place with a time of 34:41. Much like Barkacs, this finish was made even more impressive given that Sikorski was in the top 25 among all the women who competed.

North Olmsted’s Marilyn Olsen was the oldest at 86 with a time of 46:30, while Ethan Gifford, 13, was the youngest, with a time of 28:09.