Princess Diana’s giant lace collar is back

Princess Diana in the grounds of Government House in Auckland in 1983, wearing a Donald Campbell dress.

The iconic oversized lace collar of the late Princess Diana feels the love of New York fashion and style writer once again Catherine neale couldn’t be happier about it.

As a child who grew up in New Zealand in the 1980s, Lady Diana Spencer and then Princess Diana were the epitome of glamor.

My sister and I each had Diana’s albums, and when we went to visit my grandma, she would give us her old women’s weekly magazines to browse. We then cut out all of Diana’s photos to add them to our books.

Because my sister was older, she inevitably had the ball gowns, and my album was filled with Diana’s looks of the day.

When I revisit this album in my memory, what stands out are Diana’s oversized white collar workers. They were a big part of his signature style.

Some of you will remember her first visit to New Zealand and the Donald Campbell green dress with an oversized collar she wore outside Government House in Auckland.

But, for me, the ultimate collar moment was the black velvet Gina Frattini dress with a white lace collar that Diana wore to the National Film Theater in 1981. The severity of the pilgrim-style dress paired with the delicacy of the lace , and Dianas vulnerability, will forever be etched in my brain.

So when Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe this year for playing Diana in The crown, I couldn’t help but faint in front of his Zoom screen. Corrins’ oversized collar in layered chiffon was a perfect tribute to Diana. The ball gown version of Dianas’ daytime look.

Since then, oversized lace collars have appeared on the streets of New York City where I live, no longer the exclusive domain of upper East Side lunch socialites. These days, a lace collar is more likely to be worn by a heavily pierced bartender at a Lower East Side dive bar.

To make the move even more official, Lady Gaga recently made two dramatic statements in New York City. Her polka dot day dress had very strong Diana vibes.

It all comes down to one thing: tall lace white collars are cool again. And I, for my part, am happy about it. Can’t wait to wear one. I like it when I see them, I think of Diana.

For me, wearing the oversized collar is a tribute to the style icon of my childhood.

For fashion in general, this is an indication of the lasting impact the Dianas style has had across the world.

James Devaney / Getty Images Lady Gaga in an Andrew GN dress with a trendy collar and jeweled buttons.

How to wear it

There are many ways to improve your necklace game. Here are just a few:

Save the gaze

The trend is spreading to New York stores, but it may take a little longer to reach New Zealand stores. The best versions of this look are now readily available in thrift stores.

Even if you hate the dress, you can detach the collar to add it to your favorite sweater or modern shift dress to make it a new style statement.

Prune it

Sometimes size matters, and for that, looking taller is definitely better. In the shape of a butterfly or in the shape of a straight collar, it should be large enough to be seen from a block away.

Hardcore Collar

Go through with the look, seating it on something daring. A pictorial print, a sheepskin sleeve blouse or an embroidered floral cardigan. This is a situation where the layering of two strong elements will mute them to create a balance.

Choose

The great thing about these necklaces is the variety out there. Lace, crochet, straight cotton with embroidered polka dots, there are many options, so feel free to play with them.

modernize it

To keep it simple and ultra chic, the oversized collar goes perfectly with a daring plain dress. Combined with a plain sweatshirt, an oversized collar and jeans keep the look ultra current.