Man killed another injured after shooting in Pennsylvania Target store parking lot
A man is killed and another injured after a shooting erupted in the parking lot of the Pennsylvania Target store as photos show bloodstained clothing and a gun thrown at the scene
One man was killed and another was injured after a bloody gunfight broke out in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania Target store.
Bullets flew around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township, near Allentown. Terrified witnesses watched, one reporting that blood was gushing from a man’s neck after being hit by multiple bullets.
The shooting saw two men shoot each other from behind their respective cars, one white and one black. Afterwards, the two took off, with a third man opening the door of the passenger sedan and collapsing to the ground with serious injuries.
An anonymous eyewitness said, “He was so disoriented, he was bleeding really badly.”
Two men were shot and one man died of their injuries at a local hospital. He has not been identified, and it is not known whether the man who collapsed out of the car was the same person who later died.
The other slain man is currently listed in stable condition and no further identity information has been released.
A gun can be seen next to a marker in the Target parking lot in Lower Nazareth Township, Pa., After Sunday’s shooting that killed one man and injured another.
Bloodstained clothing and a pair of sneakers were also visible next to a black Buick whose driver was believed to have been one of two men involved in Sunday’s shooting
Police said at least two cars pulled over at the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center, with a verbal altercation between two men that quickly escalated into extreme violence, according to 6 News.
Several 911 calls were made from the scene by affected people.
Eyewitness Hunter Phillips, 21, said Morning call that he was in the parking lot with his father when gunshots rang out.
Phillips explained how he saw a man lean over the hood of a white car and shoot toward a black car.
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck, left, said a car was in the parking lot when at least one more car arrived. “Two people were affected. One was killed. The other is currently in the hospital in what we are told to be stable, ” the district attorney said.
Meanwhile, a man in the driver’s seat of the black vehicle fired back.
The area in front of the store was cordoned off with at least a dozen police cars around the parking lot as an investigation began.
A handgun could also be seen on the ground next to various evidence markers as well as bloodstained clothing.
Another witness, John Volpe, recounted how he was in the store when he suddenly rushed out of the store as rumors of a gunman spread.
Two cars pulled up in the parking lot before the occupants started shooting at each other. In the photo overturned shopping carts are seen in the parking lot
A Target employee shared how customers started returning to the store after the shooting.
“We all had to take shelter in place and the police locked the grounds,” Jayden Ofray said. NBC10.
Regardless, the panic quickly spread throughout the store.
“At first, I was really scared; I thought I was going to pass out, “Tammy Lee James told WFMZ. “The girls were screaming and I went back to get my purse, they went with the woman who ran the dressing room department.”
Investigators did not give further details on what led to the shooting.
