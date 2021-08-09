Laura Whitmore WOW in vivid tiger print dress as she greets Aftersun

She made an explosive return to the villa during the Love Island episode on Sunday night to break the news that six islanders were at risk of being dumped from the villa.

And appearing on Aftersun right after to discuss the shocking news, Laura Whitmore looked sensational in a bright yellow mini dress stamped with a bold tiger print motif.

Looking gorgeous in the one-shoulder number, Laura, 36, wore her shiny blonde hair woven into a gorgeous braid and added height to her frame in a pair of towering black heels.

The mother was accompanied by guests Roman Kemp, singer RAYE and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

RAYE, 23, put on a busty show in a striped corset-style stopper paired with a stylish pair of ripped jeans, while radio host Roman, 28, looked typically fashionable in a pair of khaki pants associated with a gray zipped shirt.

Babatunde, 34, put on stylish gray jeans and a black T-shirt layered under a pale blue jacket.

Sunday’s after-sun saw Hugo Hammond and Amy Dayclash in a post-villa conversation, with Amy calling Hugo “bogus” for the “friend zone” shortly after they were kicked out of the villa on Thursday. , while the PE teacher accused Amy of using it as a ‘green card in the villa’.

Hugo, 24, and Amy, 25, were first seen sitting together for a pre-recorded conversation while still in Mallorca before making a live appearance via video link on the show from their homes respective.

Sitting across from Hugo while still in Spain, Amy lambasted Hugo for his behavior, saying, “This is the Hugo show, that’s all.”

She added: “I think we need to clarify some things because I feel like I wasted my time a little bit staying with you.”

The bomb continued, “I thought there was something there. We leave the villa, and you just run over me and classify me as a friend. You have come across totally wrong now.

Hugo was quick to strike back, “I totally disagree with you on that front,” with Amy joking, “Of course you do.”

Trying to explain himself, Hugo continued, “We discussed how we got to a crossroads on our trip and I think it was clear to both of us, but apparently not.”

Resumed, Amy replied, “I was not part of this conversation. It was overwhelmingly lost in the communication.

‘I never had a conversation with you where it was,’ we would go this way or we would go this way. ‘ It was: ‘let’s stop having the pressure on us’.

At this point, Hugo started to laugh, much to Amy’s dismay.

“You are so condescending,” she said, adding, “Why are you laughing? It’s not funny.

Laura then spoke to Hugo and Amy via videoconference, with Hugo berating his former flame for premiering at Casa Amor in Tyler Cruickshank’s bed and explaining that his actions made him feel like he was just a “green card.” in the villa “.

Hugo and Amy were dumped from the villa during Thursday’s episode of Love Island alongside Clarisse and Sam.

Mary and Tyler were the two candidates rescued by their fellow islanders after three pairs received the fewest votes for the public-preferred couple.

The boys voted to save their favorite girl while the girls voted to save their favorite boy from the last three couples.

During Wednesday’s episode, islanders received a text telling them to gather around the campfire where they were told which couples were safe after the audience voted for who their favorite pairs were.

The three couples who received the fewest votes were then told their fellow islanders would decide who would stay and who would go on a dramatic cliffhanger.