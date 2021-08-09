Amazon Freedom Sale Last Day: Take advantage of the best deals on kitchen appliances, electronics, fashion accessories and more | Most Wanted Products

Amazon kicked off with its 2021 Amazon Freedom Sale on August 5, and there are only a few hours left for the sale to end. So, we suggest you grab the best deals and save money. This Independence Day-themed sale ends at midnight today and so far offers big discounts on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and other devices. Clearly there are a lot of choices. And to make it easier for you, we have selected a range of products in different categories.

There’s no better time than to get your hands on the latest handset than a sales period and if you’ve been considering the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, now is the time to get your hands on this premium smartphone.



Amazon is currently offering the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage variant of this mobile phone for Rs 22,999, the 8GB RAM / 128GB storage variant for Rs 24,999 and the 12GB RAM / 256GB storage for Rs. 27,999.



Enhance your TV experience even further with the Aavante Bar 1800 boAt which comes with 2.1 channels with captivating sound that takes you to another dimension, with ethereal sound quality that adds color to your audio and viewing experience.



Buy this bluetooth sound bar with wireless subwoofer and get a 67% discount, saving you up to Rs 13,491.

Get the best deal on these plush brands men’s comfortable shoes in the current sale. Perfect for accentuating your cool and casual look, these flip flops are available in a range of size and style options.



As of now, you can get 50% off these and buy it for just Rs 500.

With spectacular detail in 4K resolution, a stunning slim design and thunderous Q-symphony sound, the Samsung Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED 55 inch TV is a great choice for every modern home.



In an offer like never before, this smart LED TV is available at a 24% discount. Thus, the price of the smart TV has dropped from Rs 69,900 to just 52,990.

A must-have for every household, the Philips HL7756 / 00 Blender Grinder comes with a 750W Turbo motor that gives you the experience of grinding even with hard ingredients like whole black gram (dal) to make delicious delicacies.



Take advantage of the best deal on this mixer grinder and get 23% discount. It can be bought for just Rs 3,290.

Forget the hassle of getting an extra cable connection and enjoy your shows, movies and more on your TV using the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This 2021 edition of the device includes tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and many more apps.



In the current Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can get this trendy device at a 43% discount and so you’ll have to pay just Rs 2,299 for it.

DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article. The prices of the products mentioned in the article are subject to change with the offers offered by Amazon during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale, which is scheduled to end on August 9, 2021.

