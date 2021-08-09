What the designers wear | Financial Time

The past 18 months have given us time to think about what we really like to wear, with comfort increasingly taking precedence over aesthetic concerns (cuckoo, Crocs). Yet, as many of us return to offices, restaurants and bars, we are faced with a conundrum. What do we want to project: sophistication or cool? Carelessness or irony?

Now is the perfect time for a sartorial reset. And instead of taking inspiration from professional models, celebrities, and influencers, it’s worth turning to the people behind the clothes: the fashion designers themselves. Designers wear all black, but for those who don’t buy into this cliché, their personal style can be compelling.

Designers understand the power of clothes – the feelings they evoke, the signals they send – better than anyone. They dress with purpose. And, compared to elegantly styled campaigns featuring their designs, their own outfits are accessible. “Catwalks or collections are more total looks – but I don’t wear a total look,” explains Turkish designer Umit Benan. “Me, it’s more real.”

Samuel ross

Founder, A-Cold-Wall

Samuel Ross is a master in the art of dressing with intention. He spreads out his clothes each evening, thinking of “what will be appropriate to the mood and the demands of the next day”. He believes clothes can put you in the right frame of mind for tasks, and whether that’s channeling the high-octane vibe of his own brand or something more casual, he fully engages in every look.

The 30-year-old London designer has three distinct styles. At home, he enjoys a meditative mix of linen grandfather collared shirts and wide-cut, pleated Issey Miyake pants in shades of gray and cream. At work, he puts on A-Cold-Wall and Veilance jackets and pants in technical nylons. Often times, these futuristic ensembles are all black or all white, but on days when he’s looking for a creative breakthrough, he’ll be wearing hi-vis orange to “encourage atypical thinking.” And for workouts, he wears Lycra tights and Nike windproof running cups.

He’s become even more determined in what he’s been wearing since early 2020. The period inspired a ‘style renaissance’: he purged his wardrobe, bidding farewell to items that didn’t seem relevant or functional – like straight pants – and embracing pieces that “signal” something, like tailored tapered pants (“efficiency”) and wide pants (“relaxed and non-confrontational”).

It’s interesting how a man can stay eclectic and stylish as he ages.

It offers a masterclass on how to wear vests, one of the most delicate items in the male wardrobe. His oversized white tank tops, which show off his inked biceps and which he slips into slim pants in a flattering set of proportions, are a nod to the “working super town” of Northamptonshire where he grew up. Meanwhile, her jewelry, such as Suzanne Kalan’s emerald and rainbow diamond rings, refer to her black British Caribbean roots (“jewelry is so important in Caribbean culture,” he says) .

Ross is looking to keep some of the streetwear codes he grew up with while dressing in a more mature way. “It’s interesting how a man can stay eclectic and stylish as he gets older,” he says. Him and Jerry Lorenzo, founder of the Los Angeles-based brand Fear of god, often discuss “what is the style of a father who comes from streetwear but also now engages with [more traditional] men’s clothes”.

Gauthier Borsarello

Editor-in-chief of L’Etiquette magazine, vintage second-hand dealer and creative director FOR De Fursac

A student passionate about fashion history, Gauthier Borsarello’s outfits are full of personality. Most feature vintage finds, whether it’s a Barbour Spey jacket from the 1990s, a dainty Cartier Tank Louis watch from the 1970s, or Champion shorts with a Mickey Mouse badge. “I like things that have a very long lifespan,” he says. It also makes you want to wear clothes with a story behind them – that’s not a bad thing in an age of heightened awareness of the need to cherish clothes.

He’s an eclectic dresser, so you never really know what style he’s going to channel. “One day, I want to be a banker, then a cowboy, then a mod,” confides the affable 32-year-old Parisian. “I don’t think it’s easy to synthesize my style. He eschews jeans but embraces plaid blazers, cardigans, JM Weston tassel loafers and playful touches, pinning embellished brooches to suede Birkenstock clogs.

His personal style is significantly more eccentric than that of most of his Parisian peers. According to Borsarello, Parisians in general “choose a style that makes us feel good and wear it all the time”. The typical men’s uniform consists of dark jeans, a white shirt, a gray tweed blazer and black boots.

He thinks this simple dressing goes back to the French Revolution – “when we cut off the king’s head, it got bad to spend money on things that are impractical” – and, because the outfits are discreet , “you have to express yourself in your attitude and the way you talk and move.” Well-made items are worn forever, there is nothing wrong with a frayed hem or a scuffed shoe, and nonchalance (à la Serge Gainsbourg) is the best accessory.

When I go to concerts, no one wears a tie, no one dresses. It’s ‘cool’ to go like this, but I don’t think it is

A former classical musician, Borsarello loves the black tie outfit and is saddened that, even before the pandemic, we had stopped dressing. “When I go to concerts, nobody wears a tie, nobody dresses. It’s “cool” to go like this, but I don’t think it is. I think it’s cool to have a specific silhouette for each occasion.

It will include tuxedo jackets and pointy boots in From Fursacthe next collections to encourage men to improve their skills. “These are clothes that say, ‘I wasn’t wearing this today, I’m wearing this now because I’m going to see you,'” he said. “I think it’s polite to dress to be seen by someone.”

Umit Benan

Founder, Umit Benan and B +

Fun and free energy crackles through Umit Benan’s ensembles. He also knows how to dress sexy, a rare feat for men.

In summer, when a mustache curls over his lip, his look is old-fashioned Havana: white linen suits and slicked back hair. For the rest of the year, he goes “grunge” fashion with a full beard – large scarves, black jeans, layers of shirts, and arms laden with gold and silver bracelets.

The shaggy 40-year-old thinks clothes should complement your natural features. “My beard is rough, so I never wear shiny and pretty things (when I have them) because the clothes protrude so much,” he says. “In winter, when you have fabrics like Shetland wool, they blend with the texture of the beard. Corn [in summer] when you don’t have a beard and wear specific pieces, everything looks neat, ”he says.

He always wears ski socks (“I feel so weak wearing thin socks”) and, with the exception of sneakers in midsummer, heavy boots. He has “bigger legs” so he needs shoes that will maintain the “stocky” figure. “I love moccasins but I don’t wear them because they have a soft shape but I don’t have soft legs,” he says. “Everyone needs to know their body shape and what [clothes] they can manage physically.

Benan grew up in Istanbul, worked in Manhattan for three years, and now lives in Milan, and all of these influences are reflected in his ensembles. “You will find me wearing something from New York, like a hoodie, some Italian clothing item like a cashmere coat, and Turkish pajamas or kaftans. He’ll throw a camel coat over a kaleidoscope of shirts paired with tomato-red silk pajama pants. “It’s wrong, but. . . there is no rule, I just mix it up, ”he says.

At weddings I wear a bow tie and a pointed tuxedo, but the boots are completely destroyed

He says you “should never know what brand someone is wearing”, so he doesn’t like logos, and although there are 2,000 items in his closet – all of his own designs except for Calvin Klein underwear – he’ll wear one look for three weeks in a row before changing. Part of it is because he likes to “really use” his clothes. He doesn’t mind if an expensive coat is lying on the floor, and he hates ironing, then his shirts are wrinkled.

“At weddings I wear a bow tie and a well-tailored tuxedo, but the boots are completely destroyed, you can see my socks show through,” he says. “It’s 90 percent perfect and 10 percent imperfect, but really flawed – that makes it more real.”

