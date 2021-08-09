The September issue: Gourmet for fashion connoisseurs





The September issues are already touring, approaching that time of year when fashion magazines are all set to produce the best they can be. Radically changing the fashion media landscape a decade ago, Vogue released their film The September Issue. The film starred Anna Wintour as the holy priest holding the bible of fashion, that is, American Vogue, making the most of the trending gadgets of the time and coming out with skillfully polished preparations. Eminence of September issues transcending generations



The special Fashions edition always arrives in September. Historically speaking, it is considered the greatest time of the year for fashion magazines. Filled with glossy editorials and trends that boost sales at flagship stores, it gives some reassurance to a magazine’s success with the number of pages, advertisements and media influences organized with fashion houses each year. It’s a great ending to the summer season forecast and presents what the rest of the year will bring to the table. The page size used to show the power that a fashion magazine held. But, the massive digital wave has apparently completely changed that dynamic for the next generation. Gone are the days when holding a glossy book in hand to keep abreast of an upcoming trend became, in part, a part of the modern way of life. From watching frontline catwalks to feeling the glow of colorful papers, everything turns into the most digitized versions of fashion and technology. What you really need to see is the hybrid avatar of these splendid September issues. September Issue Unveils Season’s Harlequin Trend

Fashion experts have analyzed that the fall-winter season is always more important compared to the spring-summer collections, revolving around the summer period. As September approaches, the buyer’s mindset officially changes. When summer vacation seems to end, there is a sense of back to work in the air, signaling the long-awaited year-round closure of summer recreation. People seem to be gearing up for new work plans by making the most of the months remaining for the end of the year. This time of reimagined goals, moving, and shopping for a new wardrobe inspires inspiration from the latest trends for the next festive season – it’s what sinks into a buyer’s mind. Fashion at its best is a reflection of the public’s desires. After the low season of June, July and August, most brands are focusing on cash by announcing mid-year sales, all because of their second quarter sales drop. This could be the main reason from an industry insider perspective that this special edition started rolling out in September. But it is no longer a denial or a mere speculative measure, the power of numbers held by e-commerce and digital media online. A new prestige seems to have changed the narrative for now at least, with the increased power of the September issues remaining intact thanks to the support of many fashion leaders, giving it a solid backbone. But, the future could change this version to augmented reality and its influence on print magazines, thick and bulky, extending the privileges to all partners included. Digital redesigns to engage contemporary fashion



The fashion magazines and their legendary covers that have dominated the minds of readers for decades and longer look good in their pens. For now, almost all magazines are continuing the trend of being their best with their September covers to maximize their annual revenue from all promotions and ad campaigns put together. Whether it’s the GenZ craze to be featured on the cover of the September issue of magazines, or other well-known public figures glamorous for their cover story, this year has significantly broken the standards of fashion and luxury. Ahead, fashion magazines are going to embrace massive changes in their digitalized ways. Fall fashion has always worn the crown in the cover game when it comes to bright and tempting fashion magazines. Despite the publishers’ delay in delivering the best with their September drop, they are nonetheless worth a month to remember for the whole year to come. It’s a popular saying in the industry, September is fashion January counting Thumbs Up Photo: The Movie From The September Issue

