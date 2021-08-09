Holyokes Paper City Clothing unveils storefront redecorated by local youth

HOLYOKE In the past few weeks, the Paper City Clothing Companys storefront has been closed. White paper covered store windows as teens and young adults worked to give the store a complete makeover. On Saturday, the newspaper was gone and the new colorful storefront was on display for the first time.

To celebrate the redecoration, the company hosted a Sneaker Culture event on Saturday, where attendees were able to buy, sell and trade their sneaker collections. The event also had a live DJ and refreshments from Crave Food Truck.

The Sneaker Culture event is part of Paper City Clothing Company’s mission: to support teens and young adults in Holyoke and help them build communities around their interests (like collecting sneakers).

It’s become a trend where kids trade, buy and sell sneakers now, said Fernando Goffe, who works in the store and helped organize the event. So I think it’s good to have a market that they can feel like a part of.

In addition to creating a sneaker market, the event also aims to celebrate the work of high school students and recent graduates of the YouthWorks program, who have spent their summers working at the company. The state-funded program matches teens and young adults with local businesses to help them gain paid work experience.

I think the most important part is the work experience and the mentorship that they get here, but also, just having men of color in their lives who are doing something important and helping them to do something too, said Carlos Pea, the owner of the company. and founder.

The idea to redo the storefront came from the students of the YouthWorks program, who were skeptical of the previous design.

When the students first saw the store, they looked at it and said they didn’t like it; that they wouldn’t buy anything, Pea said. So as older men we weren’t in that style or that scene. It was important for us to hear what they had to say and to roll with the punches.

We all had full power on the storefront, said Edwin Aviles, member of the YouthWorks program, a recent graduate of Holyoke High School. They said, our store is your store.

Pea founded Paper City Clothing Company in 2016, hoping to create not only a place to showcase his screen printing designs, but also a center for community and culture.

Since then he has found innovative ways to bring the community into his store. One of those ways is to use the large space behind its storefront as an art gallery to showcase local, pre-COVID-19 artists.

We were here to support the neighborhood and we support each other, Goffe said.

The company also presents pieces from local designers in its window, to help them gain exposure and develop their own brands.

We invite many designers from the community to come in, design things and place them in the store, Goffe said.

Goffe and Pea hope to put Holyoke on the map, while also expanding their screen printing business. Goffe is so invested in the city and the company’s mission that he drives an hour to work in the store from his home in Connecticut.

When you say why Holyoke, we say why not Holyoke? said Goffe.

Goffe wants Holyoke to be the next big thing, and he plans to continue investing in the city. When I’m 65, even though I don’t live here, I want to press a button on my computer and say, look at this city now. It changed, and someone believed there would be a change, he said. So, you know, so I won’t lose faith in that notion.