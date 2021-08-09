Fashion
21 magical wedding dresses made for fall brides
What makes a wedding dress suitable for fall ultimately depends on your personal preferences and the overall look of your wedding day. Although I was a bride in August, my wedding was in my coastal Scottish hometown, so out of the blue I chose a fitted dress to minimize the cold. Even though he was sleeveless, I was prepared for the enviable cold downpour that followed, thanks to a nice, unbleached leather jacket that I bought on a whim the week before. And I’m so glad I did, because I barely took off.
I don’t think a bride should let the elements determine what they should wear on her wedding dayI’ve had friends who got married on snowy December days in strapless dresses that always look stunning, but the season is worth considering when you start trying on wedding dresses. That doesn’t mean fall wedding dresses need be full-length, long-sleeved, and made with heavy fabrications, but depending on the location, time of day, and length of your wedding, it may be a good idea to think about some design elements that will make your dress more fitted for autumn.
Whether you’re planning a small, intimate celebration or a big night out of epic proportions, I’ve found 21 fall wedding dresses (for all budgets, I could add) who are so beautiful they make me want to remarry. Scroll down to find the one.
SHOP FALL WEDDING DRESSES:
16Arlington Michelle feather-trimmed satin mini dress (1190)
Reformation Hestia dress (605)
Asos Wedding dress with top decorated with flowers Curve (150)
Bernadette Willow knot off-the-shoulder taffeta dress (860)
Hope and Ivy Long wedding dress embroidered with pearls and flowers More (150)
Galvan Verona white sequined dress (1595)
Monsoon Zoey floral cape wedding dress (499)
Phantom Laurier dress (495)
Needle and Thread Snowdrop dress (550)
Kitri Riley jacquard wrap dress (149)
Demotion Camille sequined dress (915)
Brandon maxwell Cape effect dress (3020)
Self-portrait Off-the-shoulder dress (420)
Danielle Frankel Simone open back dress (4690)
TRY AND TRY Luna Dress in Silver Mist (195)
Roxanda Aylin tulle-trimmed midi dress (1535)
Reformation Gatsby dress (495)
Demotion Olivia embellished dress (1570)
The vampire’s wife Giselle Bow silk satin dress (4130)
Whistles Ariane wedding coordinates (599)
Talbot Runhof Ruched lurex dress (1799)
