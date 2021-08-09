Non-subscriber brand launches e-commerce site

The unsubscription goes online.

Slowdown fashion brand, part of the American Eagle Outfitters family throw a e-commerce merchant site today.

Requirement [for Unsubscribed] has been so awesome that we would really love to share this product with more people, Jennifer Foyle, President, Chief Creative Officer of American Eagle and Area, says WWD. The first year exceeded expectations. This is why we were enthusiastic about opening up new markets. And when you think about e-commerce, it’s an important part of every business. It’s a way to market your brand and spread awareness about it in a new way.

The website really tells the story of the brand in such a unique way, continued Foyle, whose title was recently updated to better reflect his additional responsibilities at AEO. It’s so high and stylish and easy to buy. We’ll definitely continue to evolve it and have behind-the-scenes stories.

The parent company is not a subscriber American Eagle Outfitters fifth mark, with AE, Area, Offline and Todd Snyder. Slowdown fashion retail concept opened last june with a store in East Hampton, NY, followed by a second in Westport, Connecticut. The idea was to slow down, enjoy the shopping experience and find unique treasures. (The products are sourced from various places around the world.) In short, it’s the opposite of fast fashion. Slow fashion, on the other hand, or products that last longer and place more emphasis on the production process, is something that Foyle says is lacking in the fashion industry.

The best brands survive the tidal wave of fast fashion retailers; the pure digital games that come in and they go, Foyle said. I am in the field of brand creation and [brands] are what I think will survive over time. And experiences for our customers.

There are definitely new retailers coming up fast and furiously who are going to take advantage of the fashion that I think will come back, Foyle continued. But it was an experience for our client. Good merchant stores that make you want to shop and where you feel good. Unsubscribe is that experience where you want to go and you want to stay. There are curiosities in the store which in my opinion are exciting and new to the customer. And we don’t want her to have to search for a great idea, dress, or item. We want her to present this product.

As it turns out, others agreed and the word to unsubscribe quickly spread to buyers outside of the new York area. Foyle said the decision to start an Unsubscribes ecommerce business was driven in part by a desire to open up the experience to people around the world.

So far the website, unsubscribe.com, has been used as a landing page with directions to stores, lookbooks, and even the ability to virtually visit the East Hampton site. Now visitors to the site will also be able to purchase products.

In addition, two non-subscriber stores are slated for this fall, one in Greenwich, Connecticut, and the other in Palm Beach, Florida.

And every store is different, Foyle said. This is not a cookie-cutter visual experience. We think of East Hampton as the beach. Westport is the gallery. We have works of art for sale from local artists. We don’t want every store to have the exact same 100% product.

Of course, opening a physical store during the pandemic came with its own challenges.

We had to find different ways to bring the product to life. It just took a little longer, a little more thought and a little more love, Foyle said. And in retail, have always faced a challenge. So we are still pivoting, learning and moving forward. The size of the company allows us to test and evolve, to learn, to listen to our customers in a more intimate way. And because our team cannot travel as much as we would like, to find products from all over the world during the pandemic. This is the intention [of the brand].

There are also challenges in the supply chain, including production and sourcing. Foyle said the goal over time, however, would be for Unsubscribe to be 100% sustainable.

We were really thinking about the product and who we are working with, she explained. Our reflection on the slowness of delivery already gives us a head start on the carbon footprint mission.

There are things like recycled cashmere, 100 percent washable silk, vegan sneakers and vintage products, as well as the Unsubscribe brand.

The website is launched with the Pre-Fall 2021 Unsubscribes Collection, featuring an embroidery capsule, crumpled chiffon Dresses and an expanded assortment of sweaters. Additionally, each store is dropping two main collections per year, emphasizing quality over quantity, with the fall 2021 collection due out on September 17. Foyle was low-key on the details of the collection, but said an assortment of products from similar brands such as LemLem, Vega, Raen and Schosha will be presented in a more seasonally appropriate fashion. Prices start at around $ 5 for accessories and go up to $ 550 for Dresses.

We have constantly challenged ourselves to innovate and bring products that not everyone has, said Foyle. We want to be able to really surprise and delight depending on where the store is located and what the customer may want.

This brand is a premium brand in the AEO portfolio, she continued. And were directed by a purpose. I think it’s really important in today’s world. And I love the juxtaposition and what Unsubscribe does for the wallet. It is quite simply luxury. Its conscious and slow retailing.