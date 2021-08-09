Giorgio Armani: the style icon on why he’s anti-fashion





Giorgio Armani waits, speaks Italian. Mr. Armani, as he is always called, in several languages ​​does not wait very often. It is unable to do so, given its empire complex, with branded revenues totaling $ 4.2 billion ($ 3.5 billion) in 2019, which covers esoteric delicacies such as housewares and the Armani hotels, the florist and the chocolates. Of course, what Mr. Armani is best known for is fashion: his eponymous brand, Giorgio Armani, founded in 1975; Armani Priv, its range of tailor-made haute couture clothing for women, presented in Paris since 2005; and Emporio Armani. If Giorgio Armani is the purest distillation of the aesthetic ideology of Armanis and Priv is his extravagant, exuberant and indulgent side, as clothes costing over 30,000 tend to be Emporio represents a young spirit, despite the fact that ‘he turns 40 this year. The line will be celebrated in the fall with a show at Les Silos, Armanis ‘minimalist Milanese exhibition space, Emporio outfits framed by photography that helps cement Armanis’ vision, his universe. He rarely stops. When he does, for GQ, it’s in Paris. He has just met in private with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, given that Armani is the oldest statesman in Italian fashion. They discussed the state of the economy, of industry. Mattarella’s daughter Laura attended Armanis’ haute couture presentation at the Italian Embassy in Paris. Two weeks earlier, in Milan, Armani had organized its first fashion show since the Covid-19 pandemic, presenting its spring / summer 2022 men’s clothing line. Sixteen months earlier, in February 2020, Armani was premonitiously the first Italian designer to cancel a physical performance for health reasons. And a week after we met, he turns 87. Both the energy of Armanis and his tanned appearance, his slender, intense eyes, his decisive movements set back by a good quarter of a century any estimate that one can give, which perhaps connects him more intimately to Emporio. than you might think. The idea of ​​youth has not changed, says Armani. It is still as valid today. This is the attitude that must be young. He started showing the Emporio Armani line in 1986, paving the way for other designers to launch low-cost lines that were alternately dubbed secondary, diffusion, or bridge. Emporio Armani has always been about more than affordability, although that is inherently part of a democracy that Armani admires. And he doesn’t hesitate to discuss it. Emporio is aimed at people who have a young attitude, but who may not have exactly the same means as Giorgio Armani, he takes a break. Because, you know, the price is relatively lower a little more accessible but they still want those Armani values. I’m amazed that, despite Covid, people want to go even faster than before The Armani look is easy to define. As Bret Easton Ellis wrote in American psychopath, muted grays, taupes and navies, subtle plaids, polka dots and stripes are Armani. He strangely missed the greige color invented by Armani that resembles the faded facades of Milanese buildings, a kind of smog-smoky sandstone and didn’t mention couture, which also underlines the designers’ look. But, in terms of value, Armani is all about easy elegance, egalitarianism, blurring the lines between the sexes in the mid-1980s, Armani already offered Emporio pieces for men and women to wear, long before the modern concept of gender. fluidity had never been designed. Her clothes are elegant, timeless, discreet. They find parallels in the buildings of Le Corbusiers, known as living machines, where form follows function, where ornament is crime. Emporio Armani is older than me. When it was created in 1981, it echoed an aesthetic that, even at this nascent stage of Armanis’ solo career, had already fundamentally changed the focus of fashion, reshaping the dress of late of the 20th century and defining that. from 21.

