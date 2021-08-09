Fashion
Campus transformed to boost career prospects for fashion students
An unforgettable campus experience to improve the career prospects of fashion students during the pandemic was made possible by visionaries from De Montfort University Leicester (DMU).
While Covid-19 deprived final year students of crucial opportunities to physically present their creations in front of industry professionals at national events, academic staff have worked tirelessly to transform The Venue @ DMU into an environment innovative gateway instead.
Combining industrial materials – such as scaffolding, translucent plastic sheeting, and wooden baseboards – with clever lighting and projection techniques, they created a stunning structural environment in which models can walk around while showcasing the student collections.
DMU academics, technicians and event experts brought three distinct sets to life and filmed four different catwalks over a two-week period, providing students of Fashion Textile Design, Contour Fashion and Fashion Design with visual content. valuable to share with potential employers.
The concept was imagined by Alan Beattie, head of the Fashion Textile Design program at DMU. He said: “Watching how the fashion shows in Milan and Paris adapted during the lockdown, I realized that we had the space, the equipment and the talent to create something similar for our students. on the campus.
“We were able to involve all the students, rather than a required selection for outdoor performances, and we achieved full parity for all. So out of nothing came something for everyone.
“The students had no idea what their work on models would look like and seeing their designs in motion just brought them to life. It was nice to see smiles on their faces after what has probably been the most difficult year of their lives. It was the best and that’s why we do it.
Fashion textile design student Penny kowalkowski had the chance to present their collection of zero waste women’s knitwear, which combines structured and draped elements to conform to the shape.
The 22-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent said: “It has been a huge advantage for us to have such individual exposure. It was all so well thought out and it was great to see our work come to life on the podium.
“The videos will be shared with us so that we have something tangible to show employers during interviews. It’s great to be able to prove that you can actually create your designs.
Penny Kowalkowski’s version of a little black knit dress
Inspired by traditional Swiss costumes, Contour Fashion student Georgia Haffenden printed her own graphic floral design on organza and layered it with lace and leather for her lingerie collection.
“It was a refreshing experience and completely unlike anything we’ve done before, which will immediately make our portfolios stand out with employers,” said the 22-year-old from Kent.
“Our tutors spent a lot of time working with the techs to make sure we were all happy. I helped behind the scenes and you could see the number of people it took to make it happen. After a difficult year, it was so beautiful.
Luxurious lingerie from Georgia Haffenden
Fashion design student Fiona cheung presented a sustainable collection that incorporates his original digital designs on second-hand patchwork material.
The 22-year-old from Worcestershire said: “Everything has been carefully planned and arranged to maximize the look of each collection, from the lighting to the positioning of the models.
“It was an artistic approach done in a unique way, which will really give us an edge as graduates.”
Fiona Cheung’s sustainable approach to haute couture
All four parades were filmed using five cameras and DMU technicians were responsible for everything from viewing and sound mixing to projections and lighting. After production, footage was edited into longer shows, along with shorter reels for students to share with employers.
James Thompson, Head of Performance and Events in IT and Media at DMU, said: “Covid has given us the opportunity to do a lot more with our own space. It was a really exciting challenge for our team, especially working with a scenic element.
“Collaborating with so many other teams has been rewarding and it really shows what we can accomplish for future events as well. The exit from the pandemic has been very positive. “
Posted on Monday, August 9, 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.dmu.ac.uk/about-dmu/news/2021/august/campus-venue-transformed-to-boost-fashion-students.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]