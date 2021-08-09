Helen Flanagan “so pretty” in easy nursing dress as she breastfeeds her son





Helen Flanagan was complimented as she shared snaps of herself looking “so pretty” in an off-the-shoulder dress during her birthday celebrations. The Coronation Street star, who turned 31 on Saturday, wore a dazzling multicolored dress for a lunch outing. One of the photos posted to her Instagram account showed Helen breastfeeding her baby boy Charlie. READ MORE: Adam Thomas’ incredible gesture for a fan who traveled hundreds of miles to meet him And the beloved mom told fans the flowing floral dress was “super easy” for breastfeeding. “Who else is really hanging out on their birthdays? I hope you will always come for lunch with mommy baby,” she wrote with the snap.





“Beautiful mom,” said one follower. “So pretty,” praised another. Another fan complimented the “dream dress”. “Come on mom, my wife has always loved flap nursing dresses. So practical,” said another follower. And others have asked him for advice and tips.





” Happy Birthday ! What bra do you wear without the shoulder when breastfeeding? Asked a fan.



Helen has already been applauded for sharing her breastfeeding journey with her three children. "It is so important to me that I speak openly about my breastfeeding journey, in hopes of supporting other moms with the ups and downs of breastfeeding," she wrote on occasion. of World Breastfeeding Week by sharing a video of herself feeding her. son. Helen revealed that she wanted to have a four-year-old baby after saying her third baby would be the last after suffering severe morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum. She looked stunning on her birthday in a strapless white lace dress as she posed with her daughters Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, and Charlie whom she welcomed in March. The birthday girl smiled for the camera as she snuggled her three children whose colors were coordinated in blue. Helen, who plays Rosie Webster in Corrie, is engaged to Preston footballer Scott Sinclair.

