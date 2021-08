Do men need a special monsoon skincare routine? Here’s what an expert says

While skin care for women is discussed a lot, men should also follow a routine, especially during the monsoon season. It is a known fact that a man has a different skin texture. And while hydration, sebum production, microcirculation and skin thickness are higher, the pH level is lower than that of female skin. Dr Swati Agarwal, dermatologist at Skination – Skin, Aesthetics, Laser and Hair Clinic – says during monsoon season humidity is high and skin UV exposure is similar on hot summer days. Many pre-existing skin problems can get worse, such as eczema, fungal infections, acne, and dermatitis. “Men absolutely need to change their skincare routine to suit the changing season,” she says, explaining how they can chart a monsoon version of skincare essentials. Rule n ° 1 Make sure to wash your face at least twice a day to avoid dirt and oil. A gentle twice-weekly exfoliation with low AHA / BHA exfoliators removes dead skin and unclogs pores. Rule n ° 2 If your skin is oily, use a toner after washing your face to remove small traces of dirt and oil. Rule n ° 3 Always moisturize immediately after washing. Humectants like hyaluronic acid based moisturizers do a lot of good for the skin. It helps to maintain the texture of the skin soft and supple. Rule n ° 4 Don’t drop your sunscreen. A rainy or cloudy day doesn’t mean your skin is immune to UV rays. Use sunscreen and reapply after 3 hours. Use sunscreen and repeat after 3 hours. (Photo: Getty / Thinkstock) Rule n ° 5 Target the area under the eyes. The skin here is thinner and more delicate. This is the reason why it is prone to wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. Keep it hydrated and hydrated to minimize the appearance of wrinkles. Protective under-eye serums like Vit K with Moisturizer are a must this season. Rule n ° 6 Always try to eat healthy. A daily bowl of salad, protein and fruit are essential for skin care. Remember, hydration in this wet season is the key to healthy, glowing skin. Rule n ° 7 Avoiding smoking and tobacco are the most effective measures for healthy skin and a disease free life. Rule n ° 8 If you already suffer from health problems like diabetes, the chances of skin problems like fungal infection are higher. Keeping the skin dry, wearing cotton clothes, checking blood sugar are important. For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle

