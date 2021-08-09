5 emerging Scandinavian designers you must know about this Copenhagen fashion week

From Ganni and Stine Goya to Brgger and Saks Potts, Copenhagen Fashion Week is never short of big names that have become synonymous with Scandinavian fashion. But, a renewed focus on emerging talent this season means a new generation of designers is shaking up the calendar, with many taking a new approach to sustainability.

What excites me most about our new talents is that, for many, integrating sustainability into their design approach and collections is part of their core values ​​and should not be questioned. , explains Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Vogue. Through these young voices we can present a different take on the aesthetics of responsibly produced clothing, which is so necessary to break with presumptions about how sustainability can be translated into fashion.

From new brands championing Scandinavian minimalism to designers pushing the boundaries of knitwear, we chat with five rising brands at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022.

With Kendall Jenner and Mona Tougaard already among her fans, (Di) vision is the new streetwear brand to have on your radar. Founded by siblings Nanna and Simon Wick in 2018, the brand quickly rose to prominence for its recycled designs, including reworked bomber jackets, vintage tees, patchwork bobs and lounge pants.

What was your starting point for this collection?

Simon Wick (SW): The first thing we do when creating a collection is research the fabric, and from that we create the styles. We sort of reverse the [traditional] way of designing, because we do not know what fabrics we will get our hands on. Everything we do must be created from what already exists.

Why is upcycling so essential to your brand’s DNA?

Nanna Wick (NW): I think for both of us it came very naturally. It was easier to get hold of all those cool vintage tees, rather than just buying new fabric. We didn’t have a lot of money when we started, so we would just take old clothes that we had in our closets and make prototypes.

SW: We knew we were putting more clothes on in a world already filled with clothes, but the best way for us to get around that is [by upcycling]. For us, it was obvious.

How does it feel to have such prestigious fans already?

NW: It’s amazing. It’s so much fun to see what you are creating suddenly come out into the world and have a life of its own.

Louise Lyngh Bjerregaard, a former pupil of Eckhaus Latta, seeks to push the limits of knitting through her sculptural creations. Launching her fall / winter 2022 collection during Paris Couture Week in July, the Central Saint Martins graduate places a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, as well as sustainability.

What was your approach for this first collection?

This is my first collection, and who knows how many collections you can do, so for me, I just wanted to show what I’m capable of. What do knits look like when they come from me? How can I challenge myself to improve it?

Where does your love for knitwear come from?

This is a really difficult question, because where does love in general come from? You can’t really predict it. I like the patience you need [for knitwear]; I love the fact that you can create your own textiles. It takes a lot of attention to detail, you have to dive into it and forget about the world for a second.

What does sustainability mean to you?

Our approach is to reuse everything; rethink everything. I have a huge ball gown that uses leather scraps from some of the pants we sewed together. Some of the knitted pieces are from unpicked yarn, so about 60 percent of the collection is pure dead animals. For me, as a designer, sustainability is as important as the ability to create good clothes. You [cant] have a lasting brand but not make good clothes, or make good clothes but not be sustainable.

Founded by stylist Sophia Roe and designer Charlotte Eskildsen (also co-founder of Designers Remix) in 2020, The Garment takes a minimalist approach to sustainability. In their words, it means: Owning less while buying well.

How would you describe the aesthetics of your brand?

Very minimalist and personal. We design for a woman looking for a wardrobe with substance and longevity.

Tell us about some of your sustainable practices?

Caring and acting responsibly are our two core values. By supporting nature projects in Peru, Kenya and Cambodia, we offset the climate impact of every product we make. We are constantly striving to find and select materials from responsible sources, because the choice of materials is an important way to reduce our climate impact. The Garment is also a leather-free and fur-free brand.

Where do you see the brand going next?

We launched the brand during the pandemic, so we look forward to meeting our customers in person. We have pop-ups the coming season with Luisaviaroma and Printemps, so we’re very excited.

Since launching her eponymous brand in 2019, Amalie Rge Hove Geertsen has made a name for herself for her iconic form-fitting knits, designed for a range of shapes and sizes. The Royal Danish Academy graduate received the first Talent Slot at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022.

How do you start your creative process?

It starts a lot at the knitting machine. I don’t really draw the designs, I imagine these combinations in my head, try them on the machine and develop from there. It’s about creating silhouettes [that] transform when you put them on the body.

Why is inclusiveness important to your work?

It is important for me to show my clothes on different [types of] women. If you see my show and think, okay, I could imagine myself wearing this, because it’s on a certain type of body or skin tone, that would be really good. This is probably something the shows in Copenhagen need to improve. I really want to show future generations that we need to be more inclusive.

How do you and your peers see yourself approaching design for the future?

One of the main things is really trying to make products that were really good. Lots of new brands on the program are great at how they choose one thing [to focus on]. It would be great fun to show that a fashion brand doesn’t have to be everything.

Polimoda graduate Frederik Berner Khl launched his eponymous menswear brand in 2019 with one main goal: to create great products. By focusing on utility, the brand offers eco-responsible basics designed to last.

What is the inspiration behind your SS22 collection?

At first I was very inspired by a movement in Italy in the 60s called Arte Povera, a group of artists making great art using what they had on hand. An artist, Mario Merz, worked a lot on igloos, creating shelters. Shelter is an idea that I also work with a lot, both on a practical level and on what clothing can do for you in a more figurative way.

How do you approach sustainability?

For me, a product has three parts: how it is born, how it lives and how it dies. There are a lot of different ways to approach sustainability, you can use recycled materials, you can buy animal corpses, so it’s all about putting all of those things together. What we can do as a brand is support innovation; this is really where I think we have a chance to do better and create better products.

What’s the next step for your brand?

I want to improve season after season, both in terms of the products and the organization around the brand. I would like the brand to be big enough to manage, but also small enough to keep innovating.