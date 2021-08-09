Fashion: Shine on: Why Summer Glitter Is The Trend That Gets Us In A Good Mood We Need Right Now





By Katie Wright, PA Fashion and Beauty Editor

09 Aug 2021 01:00





There was a definite sense that the designers were ready to embrace the fun side of fashion on the spring / summer shows. Sequins, sequins and a host of other shiny fabrics, typically a mainstay of fall / winter collections, have been a huge trend during the Big Four Fashion Weeks. In London, Riccardo Tisci sent models to Burberry in chainmail-style draped dresses, while in Halpern, a metallic mint green cocktail dress with a fabulous fan-shaped front was one of the most popular pieces. more remarkable. Balmain and Loewe brought the disco vibe to Paris, with sparkling dresses and coordinating two-piece sets in pastel pink and baby blue tones. At Paco Rabanne, the models looked like mirror balls, in sassy little dresses constructed from thousands of shiny sequins. There were even sequin-encrusted suits at Louis Vuitton and Chanel. It’s no surprise that celebrities have embraced the glamorous, glittery trend on the red carpet, with actors Cynthia Erivo and Jurnee Smollett wearing a glittery Louis Vuitton on the red carpet earlier this year during awards season. And now it’s your turn. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, travel opportunities, and the opening of nightlife, party clothing is back on the agenda, and Main Street is teeming with sparkling clothing. How to style the summer glitter trend? First of all, the color scheme is key. You want to go for cool-toned silver, champagne, and pastel shades, rather than yellow gold or whatever looks too Christmas right now. Second, this trend is for casual glamor, which means easy-to-wear slip-on dresses, baggy ensembles, and wide pants nothing too clingy or restrictive. It’s all about having fun. These clothes are meant for the dance floor, of course, so go ahead and sparkle in style. Here is our selection of the best party pieces for summer. Coast Sequin-Embellished Shift Dress, 104.25 (was 139; shoes, designer specific) ASOS Design Sequin Wrap Jersey Suit Blazer, 35; Sequin hourglass jersey slim suit trousers, 25; Raid Wide Fit Exclusive Sonia Strappy Sandals in Black, 24.99 Seema Whistles Green Sequin Top, 79 (was 129); Suki green sequined skirt, 89 (instead of 139) Karen Millen Animal Sequin Skirt, 81.75 (was 109) River Island Tassel and Silver Sequin Camisole, 30; Silver sequined tassel shorts, 32 Bonprix sequined sleeveless top, 36.99, Freemans George at Asda Sequin T-Shirt, 14 Sequined pants Marciano, 79.50 (was 159), Guess Mid-length dress with silver sequins in mint velvet, 89 Dune London Sandals Magenta Beige Bejeweled T-bar, 95 Office Herself Black Embellished Stiletto Heels With Embellishment, 55

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.irishnews.com/lifestyle/2021/08/09/news/fashion-shine-on-why-summer-sequins-are-the-mood-boosting-trend-we-need-right-now-2403650/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos