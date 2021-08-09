Alessandro Sartori by Ermenegildo Zegna on Costumes and freedom

Zegna-clad mannequins negotiate a green maze, then walk through industrial buildings and walkways hit by sunlight. Finally, they take a seat at a long table with Alessandro Sartori in the head, reflections of water refracting on several reflective surfaces. As the fashion films go on, the Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Spring / Summer 2022 exploration is a triumph a mixture of surrealism and silhouettes, it is a fitting visual metaphor for this particular moment in time.

I wanted to communicate freely in The New Set were all in. said Sartori, who was dressed that morning in a crisp white t-shirt. It’s been several years since we last met, whether around fashion week in Milan or at the famous Zegnas windmills in Trivero, in the Biellese Alps, and the world has changed dramatically since then. It’s a time when comfort is key and not just a business asset, or a marketing demand. Comfort is an undeniable mainstay of design today, because if there is one thing we have learned from this period, it is that we no longer need some things, but we certainly need others. things.

Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori

In this case, Sartori is talking about fashion, but it could be an address on the higher state of life. And even if there is a return to a certain uniform from the past, it is sure that we will not return to the same previous chokes. It is a comfortable attitude, a good mood for yourself, respect for your own personality. That’s what I wanted to communicate, he said. Comfort, freedom, lightness, fluidity, unisex styles, the energy of silhouettes and design. The color and the dynamism all this entered into this idea of ​​the modern whole, the modern world.

There is certainly a feeling of lightness and freedom in the cuts and shapes. Airy summer silhouettes are the perfect blend of expert tailoring and luxury leisure wear. For a brand whose heritage is so steeped in men’s suits (and formal wear), this new attitude translates into glorious aplomb.

Lightweight kimono jackets, workwear pockets and sultry knits as well as comfortable and effortless jerseys are enhanced with couture styles and come in utilitarian hues such as moss green and navy, as well as crisp whites and powder pastels. Wide trousers and side sleeves offer a masculine shape, while long coats elongate elegantly.

It’s hard to ignore those sumptuous summer pastels that Sartori offers: vanilla, pink, light green and light blue, all of which are the result of a conscious deep dive. There are many pieces of the same shade, with fabrics treated to achieve the exact same tone and shade, whether cotton, wool, nylon or cashmere.

The shift towards monochrome and matching looks delighted Sartori. I’m a big fan, he says. And you saw it in the show, with that monochromatic loop. Why? Because it’s like changing perspective, cleaning up and delivering a strong image through form and design, not colors. When you put three, four, or five together, your eye primarily reads the mix and match of colors. I want people to read the figure and the shape so I go monochromatic. I design accordingly, Sartori says of his spring / summer range. He and his team even wore several clothes themselves so they could understand how the clothes feel when they are dressed.

The change is focused on those flowy tops and underwear sometimes lying on top of the body’s looser jackets and shirts. It’s a more relaxed evolution, which Sartori started in Spring / Summer 2021 (designed during the first lockdown) and also used directional softness, pastel colors, looser cuts and pleated pants.

Men’s suits have been experiencing a kind of emancipation these days, with more than ever the fusion of leisure and formal and, of course, there is also the boom in luxury sportswear. Sartori, however, is in a good position to lead the Zegna Ship 360, having previously led the Z Zegna, then French men’s clothing and accessories company Berluti, owned by LVMH, before returning to the Italian house.

Leisure looks from the spring / summer 2022 collection

A new way of dressing and living will surely influence a lot of menswear in the future, so was it difficult to take a new direction from the mindset of a brand known for its formal suits? During the first lockdown, Sartori felt the past was a bit inappropriate.

In a way, he says, the change was easy as everything is still tailor-made with tailoring techniques, despite the more relaxed aesthetic. It uses the same mills, workshops, model makers and craftsmen, as well as the same sources of raw materials. It is still the best cashmere, the best wool and the best silk. I could ask for different finishes or different weaves, but it always comes from the best raw material and the best sources.

The hard part is that the uniform he’s playing with has changed; he no longer focuses solely on the suit and tie. And Sartori says the retail experience will also be transformed. I imagine the store of the future, he says, and while the bespoke suits, shirts and furniture will still be rooted in Zegna and Zegna’s DNA, it will be an experience more dedicated to an individual experience.

In terms of men’s suits and evening wear, he noted an increase in made-to-measure or tailor-made, but also a rise in personal styling with ready-to-wear and sport. Men will seek more personalized service. Zegnas sportswear is selling like crazy, Sartori says, so it’s no wonder we see his influences here. The narrative mix of casual wear and high fashion is part of a radical change of mind at Zegna. This is the one I suspect many of us will appreciate even more some see as an acceleration of what would have happened in the masculine style anyway.

As we emerge from the dark days of Covid, the Spring / Summer 2022 collection Sartori offers is so fresh it evokes the scent of citrus, freshly washed linen and forest paths. A revisit of the silhouettes alongside a beautiful signature craftsmanship. His very couture work here, he jokes, means new cuts, new emotions, and a welcome sense of positivity. As Sartori says: These new clothes give a new feel and a new attitude.

Long before mainstream and luxury fashion became concerned with sustainability, fueled in part by marketing and public relations considerations, the Ermenegildo Zegna house was walking rather than talking through initiatives such as the Nature Reserve of Oasi Zegna, a reforestation project started in the 1930s by the founder of the company.

Color-coded looks from the spring / summer 2022 collection

Zegna had a green mindset from the start, Sartori explains. I found the words and vision of founder Ermenegildo very touching. One of the centers of his vision, written in his notebook, says: I want to build the most beautiful brand in the world, taking care of people and the environment, so that we all feel engaged in this great thinking mentality. green behind it. .

It was written in 1910 and by the 1930s Zegna was planting half a million conifers across the mountains that surround its woolen factory and headquarters. In the 1940s, he built the Panoramica Zegna, a road connecting the surrounding villages and towns, to further support the lasting balance between man, culture and nature in the region. Since then, the house has continued to invest in the preservation of these mountain forests and the values ​​of sustainability. Thirty times the size of New York’s Central Park, Oasi Zegna was established in 1993 as a freely accessible public nature park covering approximately 100 square kilometers between Trivero and Valle Cervo in the Biellese Alps.

After Sartori recently joined Zegna, he and CEO Gildo Zegna thought about it and decided to do a thorough audit from raw material to finished product. Once calculated, steps were taken to reduce waste at each scale of production. The brand has launched the #UseTheExisting initiative, which goes beyond fibers, yarns and fabrics recovered from production to include recycled materials such as plastic, which are used in innovative ways, such as Z Zegnas outerwear. made from recycled bottles.

(Hero image: Scenes from the film Ermenegildo Zegna XXX spring / summer 2022)