From Kiara Advani to Jacqueline Fernandez: five actors who rocked the sequin-sari look





If you’ve been following the trends lately, you would have realized that the fashion for sequins is back, especially on sarees. Our social media feeds are inundated with stunning photos of actors wearing them. It would be safe to say that this style is here to stay. Many mainstream designers have created the perfect sequin-saree look for the gorgeous ladies of B-Town. Here’s a look at some of them wearing the dazzling creations of designer Manish Malhotra. Kiara Advani Isn’t she beautiful? (Photo: public relations document) Kiara Advani rocked the look in a pastel-hued saree that was loosely draped over her blouse. The one-shoulder blouse sported crisscross details at the back which created a statement of its own. She chose to keep the rest of her look simple, styling her hair in soft curls and accessorized with a pair of round diamond stud earrings. For the makeup, she chose neutral shades with brushed eyebrows, perfect contour, definition around the eyes and a nude lip. She completed the look with diamond bracelets and a chunky statement ring. Mouni Roy Goals of Saree! (Photo: public relations document) Mouni Roy was seen in a peach sequined saree that was topped with a strappy blouse adorned with rhinestones and sequins. We love the way she ditched accessories – allowing the saree to work its magic – and opted for soft makeup instead. Her smoky eyes, a contoured base, nude lips and perfectly dried hair completed the look. She served us a perfect look for weddings as well as some rocking parties. Nushrratt Bharccha We can’t take our eyes off her! (Photo: public relations document) Nushrratt Bharuccha was clicked in a lavender sequined saree at an awards show. With a plunging neck, a shimmering velvet sleeveless blouse with an open back, she styled herself in a minimalist way. She wore stylish rings and stone earrings to accessorize her look, and opted for nude lips, flowing lashes, smoky eyes, pink blush, rosy makeup, and well-defined brows. She left her locks open in a sideways fashion. Bhumi Pednekar The actor sets himself major fashion goals here! (Photo: public relations document) Bhumi Pednekar was seen in an off-white sequined saree paired with a bikini-like blouse. She put on light makeup and chose to keep her hair loose. Jacqueline Fernandez Do you like this look? We certainly do! (Photo: public relations document) Jacqueline Fernandez wore a yellow sequined saree and draped it in a unique lehenga style. She took the pallu and draped it over her shoulders giving the illusion of a dupatta. Paired with a plunging neckline bralette embellished with silver, she looked stunning. She accessorized with just a pair of gold floral earrings and styled her hair with a 60s inspired hairstyle. She went for rosy makeup with pink lips, highlighted cheekbones with a hint of blush. , shiny eyebrows and flowing eyelashes. Which look did you like the most? For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/from-kiara-advani-to-jacqueline-fernandez-five-actors-who-have-rocked-the-sequin-saree-look-7441186/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos