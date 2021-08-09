I bought my wedding dress for 200 before my engagement

A WOMAN has revealed how she bought her wedding dress even before her engagement, after spotting it on a shopping spree with her bewildered boyfriend.

Emma Hunt, 35, a personal trainer and mother of two from St Albans, said the bold move was worth it as it prompted her man to ask the question.

3 Emma Hunt, 35, of St Albans, bought her dream wedding dress even before her engagement

3 Maybe it worked, because 18 months later she was getting married in Las Vegas

Mother of daughters Zoey, three, and Sadie, three, said the vintage 200 dress was a steal to pass up.

Writing for Fabulous, she tells her story

I’ve always been impulsive: in my career, my spending habits (as evidenced by my online banking balance) and in my love life.

So why should buying the most important dress in my life be any different?

On a hangover Saturday afternoon in 2013, 27 year old – mom and boyfriend Tom, now 35, product manager, in tow – I bought the wedding dress of my dreams. On a whim.

Tom and I had been together for five years at the time, but we hadn’t discussed getting into a relationship. In fact, I had always been certain that I would never get married.

I first laid eyes on her in a trendy vintage market in East London. And there and there, I knew I had to have it.

The best part? She was a relative bargain at 200.

I know friends who spent thousands of dollars on their dream wedding dresses, so I felt pretty smug – minus the headache of having to browse bridal shops and bridal shows, a bunch of bridesmaids from over-excited honor with differing opinions.

Channeling Kate Moss’ 2011 wedding with Jamie Hince vibes, the dress was in ivory lace, with chiffon panels and delicately embroidered sleeves.

This was the dress I would have searched in bridal shops looking without success because meringues / halter / bodice just isn’t my style – I’ve always been more of a bohemian girl.

And that’s the thing with vintage, you have to grab it when you see it or it’s gone forever.

You are probably wondering what the reaction of my long-suffering boyfriend was. Shocked, stunned and bewildered are all good words to describe it

My first thoughts weren’t as married as you are probably imagining right now. I thought it would be the perfect dress for Glastonbury, which I had tickets for later that summer.

I imagined it reinforced – again in Kate Moss style – with a flower crown, a studded leather jacket and a pair of boots.

But my mom rightly pointed out that it was way too beautiful and special for mud and portaloos – so we decided to save it for my future wedding, not yet knowing when that date might be.

You are probably wondering what the reaction of my long-suffering boyfriend was. Shocked, stunned and bewildered are all good words to describe him.

My mom and I were casually shopping, browsing the aisles of vintage and second-hand clothes, shoes and bags when we stumbled upon the dress. Tom was a few steps behind us, immersed in old vinyl records, oblivious to what was going on.

By the time we were excitedly discussing what beautiful wedding dress it would make, Tom had almost caught up with us.

My superstitious and somewhat dramatic mother suddenly told Tom to get dizzy.

He took the hint, apologized, and rushed over for coffee – but not before my mom could say how “unlucky it was for him to see the dress before the wedding” . I will never forget the look of pure surprise on his face.

But a roll of eyes from Tom – rather than fainting – told me I had nothing to fear and that he knew it was the Emma manual.

He was even more annoyed that it was 200 that could have been used as the deposit of our first house.



While my mom was visiting for the day, she took the dress home with her on the train to keep it safe. She also offered to pay for it as it seemed like such a special bonding moment for us which made her presence even more special.

Of course my friends had an absolute field day when I told them. They were astonished but excited at the prospect of a wedding and a bachelorette party. The fact that I was not yet engaged was a small key in the works.

Fortunately, the dress didn’t turn out to be a bad omen, as 18 months later Tom asked the question.

My impulsiveness returned and later that week, with my dress tidy in my carry-on, we flew to Las Vegas.

We got married at Little White Wedding Chapel, traveling directly from the airport.

Maybe I said yes prematurely to the dress that worked, giving Tom a subtle nudge to ask the question. There is nothing quite like buying a wedding dress to force your partner’s hand after all!

We’ve since talked about that day and, while Tom might laugh at it, he thinks it’s a huge U-turn after years of saying firmly that I will never get married.

He also admits that it made the proposal easier, as he was confident I would say yes.

The looks on people’s faces when I tell them this story make me realize it was a risky move.

But I was never afraid of Tom running in the hills. If I had thought it might scare him, I wouldn’t have risked buying it that day at the vintage market.

Maybe I could have kept it a secret – this is perhaps the safest option. But it made a great anecdote for the speeches at our wedding party in Britain.

So, do I have any useful tips for brides-to-be who have already spotted their dream dress on Instagram, but are less of a fiancé and a little afraid to take a leap of faith?

It is definitely worth being careful, unless you are very secure in your relationship.

Trends and our body types change over time (hello kids!) So you might end up with a dress that hasn’t stood the test of time and doesn’t fit anymore.

Plus, what you love now might not be the case in a few years – the same can be said for that future husband in your head.

But what if I could redo my dress with an endless budget and all the time in the world to deliberate? I would always go for my unique vintage dress which made me feel like a princess for the day.

3 Emma now admits it was a ‘risky decision’ – but one that paid off

