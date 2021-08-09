Ethik launches Live Leather Free campaign to promote sustainable fashion – ThePrint





A + Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI / BusinessWire India): ethics, an India-based vegan fashion brand for men, is launching the ‘Live Leather Free’ campaign to raise awareness of sustainable and cruelty-free fashion alternatives, through its premium line of leather-free shoes, belts and wallets. The impact of humans on the planet is well known. One issue that has become more pressing in recent years is unethical fashion. In addition to causing the suffering and death of billions of animals each year, the production of animal materials – including wool, fur and leather – contributes to climate change, land devastation, pollution and contamination of water. This cruelty-based fashion trend has been a global pandemic for eons, where even the biggest brands have been complicit in crime. Ethik aims to change that through its vegan and plant-based fashion alternatives. Ethik products actively contribute to saving an animal’s life, reducing water waste, reducing the carbon footprint of the fashion industry, creating an ecosystem for alternatives to leather and promoting a fashion of cruelty-free living. To entice the customer to choose sustainable and vegan fashion trends, Ethik launched ‘The Live Leather Free Sale’, a campaign where Ethik educates the customer about leatherless accessories and their impact on the world, while offering up to at 30% reduction on the collection selected on its e-commerce portal: www.ethik.in “Ethik was launched in 2012 to address the lack of high quality non-leather footwear and accessories in the Indian market. Our material is the key to our success. Besides the fact that our materials look like leather, the most amazing feature is that they outperform their leather counterparts on most performance parameters. With the Live Leather Free campaign, we are delighted to offer conscious consumers our ethically manufactured premium leatherless products, which is the first step towards Live Leather Free, ”said Pankaj Khabiya, founder of Ethik. “The Live Leather Free campaign is a one-of-a-kind initiative designed by our marketing team to bring our premium leather-free products to millions of conscious consumers in India. From shoes made from natural fibers to wallets made from 100% recyclable plant materials, our design team has selected the trendiest sustainable product line that we hope will delight our consumers, ”commented Bharat Ranka , co-founder of Ethik. . (ANI / BusinessWire India) This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content. Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India is all the more in need of free, fair, non-hyphenated and interrogative journalism as it faces multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism

