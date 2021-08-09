These 12 Fall Footwear Trends Tell Me You’re A Fashion Person

I don’t know about you but I’m really excited about fall shoe trends. Maybe it’s because they have some sort of back-to-school sparkle even though you’ve been gone a while ago, or it’s just a welcome change from wearing sandals. Or maybe it’s because fall is by far the best season (don’t @ me, it really is). For 2021, there is an abundance of fall shoe trends worth talking about that are perfect for the cooler weather to come. But what I love the most is that there are some fun trends that we haven’t seen in a while that will definitely appeal to a lot of fashion people.

After going through all the collections for the fall / winter 2021 shows, I identified 12 essential trends for this season. There are classic practical boots that will work easily for now and for years to come. But there are also the more adventurous styles (yes, the platform boots, I’m looking at you), as well as the more on-trend looks, like the sock and sandal combo, which I can’t wait to wear. Keep scrolling to see the biggest fall shoe trends for the season and shop for the looks too.

1. School shoes

Nostalgia, in many ways, has been the biggest trend of the past 18 months (hello, escape and think about our lives “before”). And no other trend has made me as sentimental as the school shoe look that has proliferated on the catwalks this season. From Mary Jane-style flats at Emporio Armani to chunky and platform loafers at Loewe and Bally, respectively, all are best worn with chunky socks.

Vibi Venice Stitched velvet Mary Jane flats (85)

Gucci Marmont logo and fringed leather platform pumps (705)

2. Long boots

While practicality reigned in 2020, this year flamboyance is returning to our lives. Over the knee boots and over the knee boots are part of the new season looks of virtually every brand, but Balenciaga is absolutely ahead of the pack with the silver buckle Demna Gvasalia versions standing out. For a touch of daring look at David Koma, for a clean Fendi head and for a sheepskin lining all you need is Acne.

Zara Heeled leather knee high boots (119)

Gianvito Rossi 45 Suede over-the-knee boots (1160)

3. Color block

Another one to bookmark if you’re fed up with the minimalist aesthetic. Saturated hues are making a comeback this season and shoes are no exception. Whether it’s shorts at Balmain, mules at Bottega Veneta or boots at Chanel, many fashion houses make us want to put on a pair of brightly colored shoes to give our outfits a little life this season.

Prada 85 Lizard-effect leather pumps (545)

Zara High Heel Fabric Slingback Shoes (30)

4. Pointed

The year 2000 continues to dominate trends and the pointy shoe is back. While I might have been hesitant at first, as I first experienced this trend, I’m influenced by the chic flats at Saint Lauren and Valentino and the ultra-cool boots at Tom Ford. The jury is still out on the pointy sneakers at Marni, however.

Christian Louboutin CL mirrored leather-trimmed suede point-toe flats (565)

Marlet Pointed mules with kitten heels (150)

5. Cowboy

Hardly an autumn-winter season goes by without a cowboy boot shape on the slopes. This year, it’s back to basics with classic cowboys taking center stage. Look at the always cool versions of Isabel Marant or black with silver Celine caps for a pair that will last for years.

Marlet Square-toe leather boots (225)

Isabel funny Darizo suede ankle boots (535)

6. Studded soles

The trend that refuses to die is the studded sole. This boot is popular for one obvious reason: it is practical yet stylish, which is truly the holy grail of fashion. Personally, my favorite this season is from Ganni, with its Kermit green versions. But if that’s too much out there, then Stella McCartney’s calmer fir green boots might be what you’re looking for.

Bottega Veneta Leather platform Chelsea boots (940)

Ganni Recycled rubber Chelsea boots (195)

7. Platforms

All the hail platform boots, which have come to save us from the banality of all that is sure or subtle. In shimmering lilac at Stella McCartney, pilar box red at Givenchy or domineering black at Versace, these are the shoes we want to party with for 2021.

Magda Butrym Platform leather stiletto heel boots (850)

Bottega Veneta Leather platform ankle boots (1045)

8. Sheepskin

Sheepskin can lend itself to being both practical and impractical. Practical because it’s hot, so great for winter but not very practical because it can get dirty very quickly. Regardless of your side in the sheepskin debate, know this: it’s big for Fall / Winter 2021. Whether it’s at Miu Miu and Chanel in the form of moonboots, or lined slippers at Rejina Pyo and Altuzarra, you are sure to have warm feet if you go for this trend.

Marni Sheepskin Buckle Sandals (750)

Miu Miu Studded Sheepskin Boots (1190)

9. Ankle straps

Don’t like platforms, but want a party shoe for 2021? Look no further than heels with an ankle strap. These delicate styles were seen in white at 3.1 Phillip Lim, a barely present red at Halpern and rolled up at Christian Siriano.

Bottega Veneta 90mm Stretch Leather Sandals (655)

Saint Laurent Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Pumps (1159)

10. Buckles

When it comes to details, it’s all about the loops for A / W ’21. Featured on over the knee boots at Balenciaga, mules at Bally, sandals at Maryam Nassir Zadeh and ankle boots at Gucci, this is the easiest way to keep your very 2021 look.

Roberto Festa Buckle ankle boots (356)

Bally Janelle Buckle Loafers (593)

11. Cream

The richest look of all comes in the form of cream shoes this season. Jil Sander’s boots were designed with an off-white outfit from head to toe, as were pointed boots by Khaite and Christian Siriano. Maybe forget about red wine on the days of cream shoes.

Khaity Volos leather ankle boots (1349)

Mango Heeled and ankle sandals (36)

12. Socks and sandals

The latest trend comes in the form of socks and sandals. As someone who has long advocated for this look, I’m thrilled. The main thing to note about this is that with any type of sandal, not just Birkenstocks or flat versions. At Acne, open-weave socks were worn with black strappy sandals, at Rejina Pyo, printed socks with pink mules, and at Chloe, chunky wool socks with flat buckle sandals.

& other stories Tie Dye Socks (8)

blonde brunette Rafaela mule sandals (716)

