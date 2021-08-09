Couple in their twenties eschew modern life to dress in the thirties and forties

This young couple seems to have stepped back in time by parading in their 1930s outfits.

Ruth Shelley, 28, and her partner Robert Oestmann, 27, from Bilston, West Midlands, make a perfect marriage as they both share a passion for living in the past.

Not only do they wear old-fashioned clothes, listen to war music on their gramophones, and refuse to own a television, but they’ve also decorated their home to match the 1930s era and even own a vintage car.

Robert, who sells whiskey for a living, is an avid cook who often experimented with recipes from the 1700s. Meanwhile, Ruth, a research historian, praised their vintage lifestyle for having a beneficial impact on their relationship.

She explained that they are “always present” thanks to the fact that they avoid the majority of modern technologies.

She said: “Robert and I dress like this all the time because we’re in love with the style. Robert mainly wears a suit and a flat cap whereas I can wear clothes from the 30s to the 40s.

“I don’t wear ’50s fashion because that involves a lot of pants that I didn’t like on myself.”

The couple are mesmerized by the story and often turn heads on the streets, with Ruth explaining, “This style is not something you can wear if you are shy because we are often watched. at all and it is often positive feedback.

“Seniors love it because it’s like a flashback to them. Sometimes people stop us and ask for photos, which is great.

It’s not just their wardrobe that is a blast from the past, but also the lifestyle choices. The couple own vintage bikes and Robert is currently restoring a Morris Minor, a British economy car.

He said: “As a kid my grandparents watched a lot of old movies. They were an inspiration – as I got older I started to read a lot of books and my style stems from that stuff.

“I also didn’t like the sound modern synthetic clothing makes when I walked. Our wardrobe is unique and different from today’s extremely casual. There’s nothing wrong with being laid back but it’s not for me.

“I could be lounging in chinos and a flannel shirt or while working on my car. But most of the time I wear a tie and a jacket. I like to make sure I look somewhat presentable.

One of Robert’s favorite dishes is a 1938 “Depression Era Meatloaf”.

He added, “I love playing around with new recipes for myself, but they are actually very old. I am originally from British Columbia, Canada, so this recipe gives a glimpse into life in a rural community in Ontario, Canada. It’s a simple basic meatloaf recipe that uses tomato soup. ‘

None of them have a television and just listen to music on the gramophone.

Ruth added: “In our free time we read, talk or Robert cooks and I help. We have some original cookbooks that are historically interesting.

“I prefer to cook, so bake my own bread or Welsh cakes on a hotplate. We listen to music and dance, we ride or cycle on our original vintage bikes. Sometimes we ballroom dancing to music from the 1940s.

“Our musical taste may be old-fashioned, but we love it. We both have smartphones because they are useful when you are alone to contact people. But Robert would give up his phone in the blink of an eye.

“For us, this lifestyle works best and is beneficial for our relationships. It works for us because we are present in the moment rather than glued to Netflix or our phones.